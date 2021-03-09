Significant Amount of ‘Long-Haul’ COVID Sufferers Had Mild Symptoms During Initial Infection

A study of 1,407 people who had mild cases of COVID-19 found that 27% were still struggling with symptoms like shortness of breath and chest pain more than two months later

More than a year into the pandemic, researchers are still learning more about how COVID-19 attacks the body, and a new study indicates that it's not just those with severe cases who deal with long-term symptoms of the virus — many people with mild or asymptomatic cases can also become "long-haulers."

In one of the first large studies focused on mild COVID-19 cases in people who did not require hospitalization, researchers looked at the medical records of 1,407 people in California who had tested positive for COVID-19 and experienced mild symptoms or were asymptomatic when they were initially infected. Of that group, 382 people, or 27%, were struggling with COVID-19 symptoms like shortness of breath, nausea, coughing and joint pain more than 60 days after testing positive.

And a third of those with long-term symptoms said that they did not have any symptoms when they were first diagnosed with COVID-19, or in the 10 days after their positive test.

Women "were more likely to become long-haulers," the researchers said, and these long-term symptoms were found in people of any age group, with most around age 50. There were also 34 children in the study, and 11 had long-term symptoms.

The study, from researchers at the University of California, Irvine, is currently on MedRxiv, a pre-print site for medical studies that are undergoing peer review.

Currently, not much is known about why some people suffer from long-term COVID-19 symptoms while others do not. In February, the National Institutes of Health announced that they would begin a new initiative to study "long COVID" and better understand the reasons for the ongoing symptoms.

The researchers from UC Irvine also noted the lack of research on "long-haulers" in their study.