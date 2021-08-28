Lone Star Law Game Warden Chris Wilson Dies of COVID-Related Complications at 43

"His End of Watch leaves a hole in the hearts of many who knew him," the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said in a statement

Sgt. Chris Wilson, a game warden from Texas who appeared on the Animal Planet reality series Lone Star Law, has died at the age of 43.

Wilson died on Thursday after "a valiant battle against health complications related to COVID-19," the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) said in a statement provided to PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Sgt. Wilson proudly served Texas as a State Game Warden with great purpose, pride and dedication," the statement read. "His End of Watch leaves a hole in the hearts of many who knew him."

A 16-year veteran with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Wilson served in San Saba and Bell counties before he was promoted to sergeant special investigator.

In addition to overseeing environmental crimes and investigating threats to park police officers, Wilson also assisted in training cadets at the Game Warden Training Academy in Hamilton, Texas.

Wilson appeared on one episode of Lone Star Law, which debuted in 2016.

"The State of Texas is grateful beyond words, for the dignity, strength and sacrifice of his service," the TWPD said in their statement. "Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time."

RELATED VIDEO: Melissa Joan Hart Contracts Breakthrough COVID, Likely After Kids Exposed at School: 'It's Bad'

When Wilson died at the Baylor Scott & White's Temple Medical Center, his fellow game wardens were on hand to pay their respects by escorting his remains to the mortuary, according to local news station KXXV.

In a statement shared on Facebook, TPWD executive director Carter Smith called Wilson a "big man with a big heart."

"With a big smile, a big presence, a big heart, and a big impact, he made our Department and our work better," Smith said.