The Hills Alum Lo Bosworth Says She Suffered a 'Traumatic Brain Injury' Two Years Ago

"I still struggle to recall words from time to time and get my thoughts out coherently," Lo Bosworth said

Lo Bosworth is opening up for the first time about a "traumatic brain injury."

On Saturday, the 34-year-old Laguna Beach and The Hills alum detailed the incident in a reflective Instagram post.

"Two years ago in March I suffered a traumatic brain injury I didn't tell you guys about," Bosworth began. "I was at a restaurant in lower Manhattan (which shall remain nameless bc accidents happen) and while sitting in a banquet had one of the swinging kitchen doors fall off it's hinges and on to my head."

The reality star added, "I was in the hospital and suffered a moderate to severe concussion for months. I took weeks off work and the road to recovery was long. I remember visiting a friend a few weeks later and feeling totally lost on 3rd avenue and 21st street, not knowing which direction to walk in. I still struggle to recall words from time to time and get my thoughts out coherently 2 years later."

Continuing her lengthy caption, Bosworth noted that she also learned that she was diagnosed with mononucleosis, which, according to the Mayo Clinic, is a virus that can cause fatigue, a sore throat and a fever, as well as swollen lymph nodes and tonsils, among other symptoms.

"One day I had to put my head down on my desk at work because of sheer exhaustion and fell asleep," Bosworth said, adding that she "laid in bed for months and months whenever I could" as she continued to work full-time at her women-focused personal care business, Love Wellness.

"Long story short, one of the reasons I've been so committed to healthy eating and fitness since the pandemic started is because it took a full year from the head injury + mono for me to be in a place where I could even consider exercising with regularity," she wrote. "This post is dedicated to my health and your health - precious and sometimes taken for granted."

Bosworth concluded, "If you have it, take advantage of it."

Bosworth has been open in years past about other challenges she has faced in regards to her health, including back in 2017 when she spoke candidly about her battle with depression and anxiety in a post on her blog, The Lo Down.

Describing 2016 as "the worst year ever," Bosworth detailed that she suffered from "crippling anxiety and depression at the hands of a severe vitamin deficiency that went undiscovered for 16 months."