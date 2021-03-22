Lo Bosworth Talks About Her Traumatic Brain Injury: 'I Get Bad Headaches 2 to 3 Times a Week'

"The emergency room doctors at the hospital told me that if the door had hit my head an inch further back from where it did, I could've had serious brain damage," The Hills alum tells PEOPLE

Lo Bosworth says that she is "really lucky" she didn't sustain a more serious brain injury, but that she is still recovering from the incident two years ago.

Bosworth was at a New York City restaurant in March 2019 when a door fell off of its hinges and onto her head, knocking her unconscious.

"I was sitting in a banquette next to the kitchen doors that swing open and closed as servers come in and out with food, and [they were] really heavy kitchen doors, as you can imagine. And I was just sitting talking with my friends, and I didn't see it happen because the doors were behind my line of sight, but one of the kitchen doors completely fell off its hinge and toppled sideways and landed on my head on the right side. And it knocked me out," she says. "Thankfully, I was there with a lot of friends, and they helped me, but I went to the hospital and went into brain scans and it was very scary and an overwhelming experience."

The 34-year-old Laguna Beach and The Hills alum tells PEOPLE, "the emergency room doctors at the hospital told me that if the door had hit my head an inch further back from where it did, I could've had serious brain damage."

"So I got really, really lucky that it hit my head on a pretty hard part of my skull," she says.

"I don't really remember a lot of that night and I don't remember with full clarity many of the weeks afterward. It's pretty fuzzy [and] it was a terrifying episode," she says.

The injury "was especially severe in the first year afterwards when I was really healing," she says. "I would get lost in New York City walking around — I've lived there for nine years and it's on a grid — so it's hard to get lost in New York City."

"I get bad headaches two to three times a week, and it's a struggle for me to find the words or phrases that I'm looking for often," Bosworth adds. "It can take me hours to come up with a word that I couldn't find earlier."

But coming forward with her story, the Love Wellness founder and CEO says, was important in order to help others who may be struggling with traumatic brain injury [TBI].

"When you look okay on the outside, but you're not okay on the inside, I think it's hard for people to really understand what you're dealing with or going through," she says. "So I was hoping to be taken seriously more than anything else, and to just shed light on the dramatic effects that a TBI can have on your life."