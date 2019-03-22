Lisa Vanderpump happily admits she has had a little help staying close-up ready.

On Thursday, the Vanderpump Rules star, 58, opened up to Buzzfeed News about getting cosmetic procedures done by celeb-loved doctor Simon Ourian. In the interview, Vanderpump revealed she’s been an avid fan of laser treatments and also gets fillers and Botox done from time to time.

The reality star said as she has always been “reticent” to go under the knife but still wants to look her best, she sticks to less permanent and drastic options.

“I’m on television, and I’m 58 years old. My skin would not look as good as it does were it not for Dr. Simon Ourian,” she told the outlet of the doctor, who also treats Kim Kardashian West and Lala Kent, amongst other stars.

Lisa Vanderpump David Livingston/Getty Images

Dr. Ourian charges between $2,900 and $5,900 for his facial contouring services, according to his Instagram page. Despite the pricey treatments, Vanderpump believes it’s worth the cost if someone isn’t entirely happy with their appearance.

“I say, ‘Do this, you’ll feel better,'” Vanderpump shared of encouraging Dr. Ourian’s services to her pals. “A friend of mine was going on about needing a top lip forever, and I finally said, ‘Don’t tell me about it. Do it!'”

“If something about your face makes you unhappy, just do it,” she added to Buzzfeed.

Lisa Vanderpump David Livingston/Getty

It was that perspective that led Vanderpump to undergo a number of cosmetic procedures — but nothing more.

During last season’s RHOBH reunion, Lisa Rinna accused Vanderpump of getting a facelift — something she vehemently denied. But for the reality star, the proof is in the pudding, as she claimed she doesn’t have time for the more serious procedures, which require an extensive amount of recovery time.

“I’m on camera — I’ve got three shows on the air, I’m in the restaurant every night,” Vanderpump explained to the outlet. “You could document me every day pretty much for the past eight years. I don’t have time for that downtime.”