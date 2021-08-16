Lizzo Tearfully Calls Out 'Fatphobic' and 'Racist' Comments After the Debut of 'Rumors' Video

Cardi B, who collaborated with Lizzo on the song, defended her friend and said haters "always try to put their insecurities on you"

Lizzo thought she would be spending the weekend celebrating the release of her highly anticipated new song "Rumors," but she was instead brought down by bullies who criticized her looks.

The three-time Grammy winner had already been dealing with trolls on social media, but the nastiness intensified after the new song and music video featuring Cardi B dropped on Friday. In an emotional Instagram Live on Sunday, Lizzo tearfully explained that it was getting to be too much.

"People who have something mean to say about you, and for the most part it doesn't hurt my feelings, I don't care," she said. "I just think when I'm working this hard, my tolerance gets lower, my patience is lower. I'm more sensitive, and it gets to me."

Lizzo said she knows that no matter how much "positive energy you put into the world, you're still gonna have people who have something mean to say about you," and she doesn't expect everyone to love her music. But the comments about her body and Black women are unnecessary.

"It's fatphobic, it's racist, and it's hurtful," she said. "What I won't accept is y'all doing this to Black women over and over and over again, especially us big Black girls. When we don't fit into the box that you want to put us in, you just unleash hatred onto us. It's not cool. I'm doing this s--- for the big Black women in the future who just want to live their lives without being scrutinized or put into boxes."

Along with the 12-minute long Instagram Live, Lizzo also tweeted out words of encouragement to others to love themselves.

"Loving yourself in a world that don't love u back takes an incredible amount of self awareness & a bulls--- detector that can see through ass backwards societal standards," she wrote. "If u managed to love yourself today I'm proud of u. If u haven't, I'm still proud of u. This s---s hard."

Cardi B supported her collaborator soon after, writing on Twitter, "When you stand up for yourself they claim your[sic] problematic & sensitive. When you don't they tear you apart until you crying like this. Whether you skinny, big, plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you. Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table."

And Cardi B told people to stop body shaming Lizzo.