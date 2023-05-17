Lizzo Talks Exercising, Focusing on Her Health Without 'Trying to Escape Fatness'

Lizzo is getting candid with fans about how she doesn't have any desire to be thin, despite having lost weight recently.

On Monday, the "About Damn Time" singer stitched a video on TikTok from a creator who said, "Weight loss comes with the territory, but I'm not trying to escape fatness."

Agreeing with the message, Lizzo, 35, told her followers, "Heavy on the 'not trying to escape fatness.' Heavy f—ing on it."

"I have a very high-performance job," the singer explained. "For 90 minutes a night, I have to do choreography, I have to sing, I have to dance, I have to rap, and I have to play the flute. And I have to emote, and hype a crowd in very tight clothes, sometimes clothes where it restricts my breathing."

"It's fun. I love my job. It takes a lot of physical endurance to do what I do, and I used to be very rockstar lifestyle, used to throw myself around on the stage," Lizzo continued. "As I got more professional in my career, I started to take the physical part more seriously."

The four-time Grammy winner added that she's been focused on holistic health and because her weight has always fluctuated, she simply exercises and makes lifestyle changes only to be healthy and happy.

"I've always loved moving my body. I've always loved working out," Lizzo said. "I'm very holistically conscious, like I am very hippie-dippie and woo woo when it comes to food and supplements and just thinking about my body and the environment, and I think a lot of people see a fat person that way and immediately just assume everything they're doing is to be thin. I'm not tryna be thin. I don't ever want to be thin."

"The goal is always here," she said while tapping her head. "Once I started working out for mental health, to have balanced mental health or endorphins, so that I don't look at myself in the mirror and feel ashamed of myself, and feel disgusted with myself, exercise has helped me shift my mind, not my body. My body is gonna change, everyone's bodies change. That's life."

Lizzo has been open about her struggles with body image in the past, and has long been an advocate for positive body image, encouraging her followers to embrace their bodies at any size.

She's also called out those who assume those with larger bodies automatically have health issues, saying "health is not just determined on what you look like on the outside."

"What really bothers me are the fake doctors in the comments saying, 'Oh, you have this,' or 'You might have this condition.' No. What if I'm just fat? What if this is just my body?" she said in March 2021. "Bodies are not all designed to be slim with a six-pack. You know what I mean?"

Lizzo. Jim Dyson/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last year, Lizzo spoke to PEOPLE for a cover story on the Women Changing the World issue about feeling proud in her own skin despite what critics have to say.

"I think I have a really hot body! I'm a body icon, and I'm embracing that more and more every day," she said at the time. "It may not be one person's ideal body type just like, say, Kim Kardashian might not be someone's ideal, but she's a body icon and has created a modern-day beauty standard. And what I'm doing is stepping into my confidence and my power to create my own beauty standard. And one day that will just be the standard."

As for her critics, Lizzo noted in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 that haters use her as "some sort of punchline" because "there's levels to me that they don't accept."

"I've found that I'm always going to receive some sort of backlash or criticism whenever I put myself in a public space, just because of who I am and the way I choose to exist," she said.

She also noted that people use "negativity as clout and attention" because it makes them "feel good." And in turn, she's tried her best not to pay them any mind.

"I'm trying to distance myself from even looking at those people and reading those comments, she said, admitting, "It's been very difficult because I just feel I can't escape it."