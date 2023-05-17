Lizzo Talks Exercising, Focusing on Her Health Without 'Trying to Escape Fatness'

“I think a lot of people see a fat person and immediately just assume everything they're doing is to be thin,” Lizzo said

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 17, 2023 01:13 PM
Lizzo attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty

Lizzo is getting candid with fans about how she doesn't have any desire to be thin, despite having lost weight recently.

On Monday, the "About Damn Time" singer stitched a video on TikTok from a creator who said, "Weight loss comes with the territory, but I'm not trying to escape fatness."

Agreeing with the message, Lizzo, 35, told her followers, "Heavy on the 'not trying to escape fatness.' Heavy f—ing on it."

"I have a very high-performance job," the singer explained. "For 90 minutes a night, I have to do choreography, I have to sing, I have to dance, I have to rap, and I have to play the flute. And I have to emote, and hype a crowd in very tight clothes, sometimes clothes where it restricts my breathing."

"It's fun. I love my job. It takes a lot of physical endurance to do what I do, and I used to be very rockstar lifestyle, used to throw myself around on the stage," Lizzo continued. "As I got more professional in my career, I started to take the physical part more seriously."

The four-time Grammy winner added that she's been focused on holistic health and because her weight has always fluctuated, she simply exercises and makes lifestyle changes only to be healthy and happy.

"I've always loved moving my body. I've always loved working out," Lizzo said. "I'm very holistically conscious, like I am very hippie-dippie and woo woo when it comes to food and supplements and just thinking about my body and the environment, and I think a lot of people see a fat person that way and immediately just assume everything they're doing is to be thin. I'm not tryna be thin. I don't ever want to be thin."

"The goal is always here," she said while tapping her head. "Once I started working out for mental health, to have balanced mental health or endorphins, so that I don't look at myself in the mirror and feel ashamed of myself, and feel disgusted with myself, exercise has helped me shift my mind, not my body. My body is gonna change, everyone's bodies change. That's life."

Lizzo has been open about her struggles with body image in the past, and has long been an advocate for positive body image, encouraging her followers to embrace their bodies at any size.

She's also called out those who assume those with larger bodies automatically have health issues, saying "health is not just determined on what you look like on the outside."

"What really bothers me are the fake doctors in the comments saying, 'Oh, you have this,' or 'You might have this condition.' No. What if I'm just fat? What if this is just my body?" she said in March 2021. "Bodies are not all designed to be slim with a six-pack. You know what I mean?"

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 15: Lizzo performs at The O2 Arena on March 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)
Lizzo. Jim Dyson/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last year, Lizzo spoke to PEOPLE for a cover story on the Women Changing the World issue about feeling proud in her own skin despite what critics have to say.

"I think I have a really hot body! I'm a body icon, and I'm embracing that more and more every day," she said at the time. "It may not be one person's ideal body type just like, say, Kim Kardashian might not be someone's ideal, but she's a body icon and has created a modern-day beauty standard. And what I'm doing is stepping into my confidence and my power to create my own beauty standard. And one day that will just be the standard."

As for her critics, Lizzo noted in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 that haters use her as "some sort of punchline" because "there's levels to me that they don't accept."

"I've found that I'm always going to receive some sort of backlash or criticism whenever I put myself in a public space, just because of who I am and the way I choose to exist," she said.

She also noted that people use "negativity as clout and attention" because it makes them "feel good." And in turn, she's tried her best not to pay them any mind.

"I'm trying to distance myself from even looking at those people and reading those comments, she said, admitting, "It's been very difficult because I just feel I can't escape it."

Related Articles
Ayli Dunk Suffers is enjoying a break from Stiff Person Syndrome. At home in Shiloh, IL on May 12, 2023.
Meet the Teen Living with Celine Dion's Disorder, Stiff Person Syndrome (Exclusive) 
Kristen Bell Shares Photo from Jujitsu Injury Caused by Daughter Delta Can we get the second photo for tout https://www.instagram.com/p/CsUE1A9pfua/?hl=en
Kristen Bell Shares Photos from Jiu-Jitsu Injury Caused by Daughter: 'You Should See the Other Guy'
Brooklinn Khoury Shows How She Can't Move Her Reconstructed Lip: 'Starting to Really Annoy Me'
Brooklinn Khoury Can't Move Her Reconstructed Lip: 'It's Starting to Really Annoy Me'
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 29 : Anthony Anderson attends the victory of Serena Williams of USA on Day 1 of the US Open 2022, 4th Grand Slam of the season, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2022 in Queens, New York City. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/GC Images)
Anthony Anderson Says Mental Health Is 'Something We Don't Really Talk About' in the Black Community (Exclusive)
Ross Mathews arrives to the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards; Ross Mathews attends the 2021 Creative Arts Emmys
Ross Mathews Shares How He's Maintained His 60-Lb. Weight Loss: 'You Win By Being in the Fight'
Megan Fox attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards
Megan Fox Says Body Dysmorphia Has Made Her 'Never, Ever' Love Her Body
Chris Tyson
MrBeast YouTube Star Chris Tyson Shares Dramatic 'Glow Up' Photos After Starting Hormone Replacement Therapy
Image
Cancer-Causing 'Forever Chemicals' Found in Many Kinds of Contact Lenses, Study Finds
Simon Pegg
Simon Pegg Reveals He Hid Alcoholism on Set of 'Mission Impossible 3' : 'You Become Very Sneaky'
Woman having night sweats
Could This Finally Be a Cure for Hot Flashes? FDA Approves Groundbreaking New Drug
Gina Kirschenheiter weighs herself on camera to shut down Ozempic rumors: 'Go kick rocks'
Gina Kirschenheiter Weighs Herself on Camera to 'Silence' Ozempic Rumors: 'Go Kick Rocks'
Al Roker Talks About His Health Crisis on First Day Back at Today
Al Roker Gives Recovery Update After Knee Replacement Surgery: 'This One Is a Little More Complicated'
Jenna Dewan, Kyle Richards
Kyle Richards, Jenna Dewan Talk Importance of Mental Health Struggle Openness as Moms (Exclusive)
Black Chyna
Blac Chyna Reacts to the 'Crazy' Face She Had Before Removing Her Filler
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson Shares What He Learned from His Battles with Depression: 'It Can't Be Fixed If You Keep That Pain Inside'
Mama June Shannon
Mama June Says Ozempic Is 'Not for Me,' Responds to Comments About Her Weight Gain