"Free yourself in love. You deserve it," the "Rumors" singer wrote on Instagram over the weekend

Lizzo Strips Down for a Pair of Nude Posts All About Self-Love: 'Love All of Me'

Lizzo attends the Warner Music & CIROC BRIT Awards house party, in association with GQ, at The Chiltern Firehouse on February 18, 2020

Lizzo is advocating for unconditional love, starting with herself.

On Saturday, the three-time Grammy winner, 33, penned a thoughtful Instagram post on self-love, complementing a clip showcasing her embracing her fully nude body.

"If you love me… you love all of me. You dont get to pick and choose," her honest post began. "We should be unconditionally loving of one another, starting with being unconditionally loving to ourselves."

"Take a moment today and think about the conditions we hold so tightly to that keep us from the freedom of true love. Do you really wanna be so tightly wound? Free yourself in love. You deserve it," the "Truth Hurts" singer continued.

Her video, which quickly amassed well over 2 million views, also garnered plenty of heart and fire emojis, including some from model Tess Holliday, who simply commented, "🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

Lizzo followed up the clip with a similar fierce snapshot, captioned "Art," and the flautist's followers were quick to praise the musician for the uplifting body-positivity vibes.

In August, Lizzo shared an emotional Instagram Live following the release of her song and video for "Rumors," where she explained that the criticism regarding her image was getting to be too much.

"People who have something mean to say about you, and for the most part it doesn't hurt my feelings, I don't care," she said. "I just think when I'm working this hard, my tolerance gets lower, my patience is lower. I'm more sensitive, and it gets to me."

Lizzo said she knows that no matter how much "positive energy you put into the world, you're still gonna have people who have something mean to say about you," and she doesn't expect everyone to love her music. However, the comments about her body and Black women are unnecessary, she added.

"It's fatphobic, it's racist, and it's hurtful," she said. "What I won't accept is y'all doing this to Black women over and over and over again, especially us big Black girls. When we don't fit into the box that you want to put us in, you just unleash hatred onto us. It's not cool. I'm doing this s— for the big Black women in the future who just want to live their lives without being scrutinized or put into boxes."

Along with the 12-minute-long Instagram Live, Lizzo also tweeted out words of encouragement to help others love themselves.