Lizzo Says She’s ‘Still Trying to Mend My Relationship with Food’ After Backlash to Her Detox Diet

The Grammy-winning singer, 32, dealt with backlash Tuesday after she shared a video recap of her detox process on social media. Fans were surprised that the body-positive artist had tried the diet and said that posting it online was “triggering” for people with eating disorders.

Lizzo responded in her Instagram Story on Tuesday morning, explaining that she wanted to detox after she “drank a lot, and I ate a lot of food that f---ed my stomach up in Mexico.” And in two more Instagram posts that afternoon, she encouraged her followers to love their bodies, adding that it’s something she’s still working on.

“Your body is perfectly yours, even if it ain’t perfect to anybody else. If you only knew the complexities your body possesses you would be so proud of it,” she said in a voiceover, as she shows all parts of her body to the camera. “I’m so proud of you. For making it this far in a society that gives us a head start into self-loathing, that hands us a dysmorphic mirror and leaves us desperate to catch up with who we think we should be.”

“I've spent so much time in this body and I am no different than you — still struggling to find balance, still trying to mend my relationship with food, my anxiety, my back fat,” she continued. “It gets easier. I've spent my hardest days trying to love me.”

In the second Instagram post, Lizzo emphasized that her detox was not about weight loss.

“I detoxed my body and I’m still fat. I love my body and I’m still fat. I’m beautiful and I’m still fat. These things are not mutually exclusive,” she said. “To the people who look to me, please do not starve yourselves. I did not starve myself. I fed myself greens and water and fruit and protein and sunlight.”

The “Juice” singer added that she’s not telling people to do the same detox diet.