Lizzo Slams ‘Fake Doctors’ Who Try to Diagnose ‘Fat Girls Who Eat Healthy’: ‘What If I’m Just Fat?’

“What if this is just my body? Bodies are not all designed to be slim with a six-pack” the Grammy-winning singer said

Lizzo is proud of her body the way it is, and wants her fellow "fat girls who eat healthy" to feel the same.

Over the last few months, the Grammy-winning singer, 32, started eating vegan and upped her workouts — not to lose weight, but to improve her health. She's shared the process on TikTok and Instagram, which led to criticism from people who say she's overweight, as well as from people who think she's not being body positive. And it's an issue she's seen all over social media.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I just wanted to say, I've seen a few of these videos about fat girls who eat healthy and stay active but can't seem to lose weight," she said in a TikTok. "I think these kinds of videos are important, whether they intend to lose weight or don't want to lose weight, just to show that every single body is different, and how it functions is different."

Lizzo's frustration is with the "fake doctors" who try to diagnose people with health problems based on their videos.

"What really bothers me are the fake doctors in the comments saying, 'Oh, you have this,' or 'You might have this condition.' No. What if I'm just fat? What if this is just my body?" she said. "Bodies are not all designed to be slim with a six-pack. You know what I mean?"

The "Good as Hell" rapper encouraged everyone to appreciate their own body.

"So, if you're feeling down on yourself today, just remember that your body is YOUR body. Nobody's got your body," she said. "So enjoy that bitch!"

RELATED VIDEO: Lizzo Defends Doing a 10-Day Smoothie Detox After Getting Backlash: 'I'm Proud of My Results'

Lizzo dealt with backlash in December after she shared that she was doing a 10-day smoothie detox, with fans saying it was "triggering" for people with eating disorders and disappointing after considering the singer a role model for body positivity. She defended herself a few days later, explaining that she wanted to detox after she "drank a lot, and I ate a lot of food that f---ed my stomach up in Mexico," and encouraged her followers to love their bodies, adding that it's something she's still working on.

"I've spent so much time in this body and I am no different than you — still struggling to find balance, still trying to mend my relationship with food, my anxiety, my back fat," she said in a video. "It gets easier. I've spent my hardest days trying to love me."