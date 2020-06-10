Lizzo Shows Off Her Workout Routine Alongside a Message to 'Fat Shamers'

“It may come as a surprise to some of y'all that I’m not working out to have your ideal body type,” Lizzo said in a recent TikTok video

Lizzo is showing off her workout routine on TikTok and delivering a message to “fat shamers.”

The “Truth Hurts” singer, 32, shared a video on Tuesday featuring clips of her going through her regimen — cycling, jumping rope and more — alongside audio of her urging people to stop judging others.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Hey, so I’ve been working out consistently for the last five years and it may come as a surprise to some of y'all that I’m not working out to have your ideal body type. I’m working out to have my ideal body type,” she said in the video. “And you know what type that is? None of your f------ business because I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job and I stay on my job.”

Image zoom Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

She continued, “So next time you want to come to somebody and judge them whether they drink kale smoothies or eat McDonalds, or work out or not work out, how about you look at your own f------ self and worry about your own goddamn body because health is not just determined on what you look like on the outside. Health is also what happens on the inside — and a lot of y’all need to do a f------ cleanse for your insides.”

“Namaste, have a great day,” the singer concluded in the video, which was captioned “if you’re not a fat shamer... keep scrolling... ok now that all the fat shamers are here 🧚🏾‍♀️✨”

Lizzo has long been vocal about body positivity. Earlier this week, she posted another TikTok calling out people who use her name as an insult in association with "big" women, asserting it's actually a compliment.

RELATED VIDEO: Lizzo Breaks Down While Addressing Racism amid Protests: 'Open Your Mind, Open Your Heart'

"Every time there is a big girl on this app, I find that people always put my name in the comments," the singer said. "And to the people who be putting my name in the comments, thank you."