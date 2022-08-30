Lizzo Says She Was 'Addressing Everybody' in VMAs Speech After Body-Shaming Comments

Lizzo is setting the record straight about her recent message to critics during Sunday night's MTV Video Music Awards.

On Monday, the 34-year-old "About Damn Time" singer clarified that her comments weren't directed at anyone specifically.

"Lemme make one thing VERY clear— I wasn't addressing anybody in my speech last night.. I was addressing EVERYBODY💋💋💋," she tweeted.

While accepting her award in the video for good category Sunday, Lizzo thanked fans for "supporting me and loving on me" before calling out her critics.

"And now, for bitches that got something to say about me in the press," she said, in a callback to Nicki Minaj's nearly identical 2015 VMAs opener. "You know what? I'm not going to say nothing."

"They be like, 'Lizzo why don't you clap back? Why don't you clap back?' 'Cause, bitch, I'm winning, hoe!," Lizzo said, to thunderous applause. "Big bitch is winning, ho! Best revenge is your paper, bitch!"

She later posted a clip of her speech to her Twitter, account, cheekily writing, "🗣KEEP MY NAME IN YO MOUF CUS I KNOW IT TASTE GOOD BITCH 🏆"

Lizzo, Aries Spears. Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic; Albert L. Ortega/FilmMagic

Many believed the "Truth Hurts" singer's message was a response to comedian Aries Spears, who made body-shaming remarks about her days earlier in an interview with The Art of Dialogue that has since gone viral.

When asked about Lizzo's music, Spears said "I can't get past the fact that she looks like the s--- emoji," he responded. "She's got a very pretty face, but she keeps showing her body off. Like, come on, you?"

"I'm sorry, listen," he said, explaining that while he's not "the most in shape," he is "funny, has swagger and confidence, and is at least decent looking" enough to attract the opposite sex.

"I think I'm at least handsome," he said, adding, "A woman that's built like a plate of mashed potatoes is in trouble."

He then went on call out the "hypocrisy" in women who praise body confidence and "sisterhood" but won't discuss health risks like "diabetes," "heart problems," "heart disease," and "cholesterol."

"Y'all will jump on me for making jokes but y'all won't f---ing be real and go, 'Sister, put the éclair down. This ain't it. It's treadmill time.' "

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lizzo has been open about her struggles with body image in the past, and has long been an advocate for positive body image, encouraging her followers to embrace their bodies at any size.

Back in March, Lizzo spoke to PEOPLE for a cover story on the Women Changing the World issue about feeling proud in her own skin despite what critics have to say.

"I think I have a really hot body! I'm a body icon, and I'm embracing that more and more every day," she said at the time. "It may not be one person's ideal body type just like, say, Kim Kardashian might not be someone's ideal, but she's a body icon and has created a modern-day beauty standard. And what I'm doing is stepping into my confidence and my power to create my own beauty standard. And one day that will just be the standard."