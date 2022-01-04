Lizzo Celebrated Her Body and That She 'Gained Weight' with a Bathroom Dance Party

The rapper and singer showed off her shape with a sultry dance to "Rodeo" by City Girls

Lizzo is feeling herself.

The rapper and singer, 33, celebrated her body — and that she gained weight — with a sultry video from a solo dance party in her bathroom, set to "Rodeo" by City Girls.

"I gained weight 💅🏾," Lizzo posted on Instagram, adding, "I look TF GOODT 😍"

Her video inspired plenty of fire emojis and hearts in the comment section, including from fellow artist SZA, who wrote back, "😍 And DO."

Lizzo is all about self-love at every single size and empowering people to appreciate their bodies, but she's admitted that there are plenty of times when she's struggled with her own body image. In a TikTok posted in April, the three-time Grammy winner talked about her frustrations with the body positivity movement and how it's been "co-opted" by people who have left behind the types of bodies that it was originally supposed to help.

"People are finally celebrating medium and small girls and people who occasionally get rolls," she said, and "fat people are still getting the short end of this movement."

"We're still getting s--- on, we're still getting talked about, meme'd, shamed and no one cares anymore because it's like, 'Body positivity is for everybody,' " she said.

Lizzo said that while everyone should be able to "be positive about your body" and "use our movement to empower yourself," they need to recognize its origins and stop discriminating against bigger bodies.

"Our bodies are none of your f---ing business," she said. "Our health is none of your f---ing business. All we ask is that you keep that same energy with these medium girls that you praise. Keep the same f---ing energy."