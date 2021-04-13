"We're still getting s--- on, we're still getting talked about, meme'd, shamed and no one cares anymore because it's like, 'Body positivity is for everybody,' " the singer said

Lizzo Says 'Fat People Are Still Getting the Short End' of the Body Positivity Movement

Lizzo is calling out the people who "co-opted" the body positivity movement and left behind the bodies that it was originally supposed to help.

The singer and rapper, 32, responded to a TikTok in which a woman painfully says, "I really don't understand why I can't just exist in my body!" Answering her, Lizzo said that it's "Because now that body positivity has been co-opted by all bodies, and people are finally celebrating medium and small girls and people who occasionally get rolls, fat people are still getting the short end of this movement."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Lizzo said that while the body positivity movement was created by "big women, big brown and Black women, queer women," they "are not benefitting from the mainstream success of it."

"We're still getting s--- on, we're still getting talked about, meme'd, shamed and no one cares anymore because it's like, 'Body positivity is for everybody,' " she said.

The "Truth Hurts" singer said that while every person should be able to "be positive about your body" and "use our movement to empower yourself," they also need to recognize the roots of the movement and support the people who started it and yet are still discriminated against based on their size.

"Our bodies are none of your f---ing business," she said. "Our health is none of your f---ing business. All we ask is that you keep that same energy with these medium girls that you praise. Keep the same f---ing energy."

"Please use the body positive movement to empower yourself," she added in the caption of the video. "But we need to protect and uplift the bodies it was created for and by."

RELATED VIDEO: Lizzo Defends Doing a 10-Day Smoothie Detox After Getting Backlash: 'I'm Proud of My Results'

Lizzo is a frequent TikTok poster, and often talks about body image in her videos. At the end of March, she called out the "fake doctors" who try to diagnose "fat girls who eat healthy and stay active but can't seem to lose weight."

"What really bothers me are the fake doctors in the comments saying, 'Oh, you have this,' or 'You might have this condition.' No. What if I'm just fat? What if this is just my body?" she said. "Bodies are not all designed to be slim with a six-pack. You know what I mean?"

The Grammy winner encouraged people to instead appreciate their body at every size.