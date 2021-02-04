"I am learning to radically love every part of myself," Lizzo wrote on Instagram Wednesday

Lizzo Praises Her Belly as She Gets Candid About Body Image Struggles: 'I Used to Want to Cut My Stomach Off'

Lizzo is learning to love her body.

On Tuesday, the "Good as Hell" singer, 32, shared a video of herself reciting self-affirmations in the mirror, revealing that she's started "talking" to her belly as a way to practice self-love.

"I started talking to my belly this year. Blowing her kisses and showering her with praises," she captioned the clip on Instagram. "I used to want to cut my stomach off I hated it so much. But it's literally ME."

"I am learning to radically love every part of myself. Even if it means talking to myself every morning," she continued. "This is your sign to love on yourself today! ❤️"

In the video, the three-time Grammy winner wears a sports bra and underwear as she rubs her belly.

"I love you so much," she says. "Thank you so much for keeping me happy, for keeping me alive. Thank you."

After blowing several kissing to her stomach, Lizzo says, "I'm gonna continue to listen to you. You deserve all the space in the world to breathe, to expand and contract, to give me life."

The singer's famous followers quickly flooded the comments section with messages of support, with Ashley Graham writing, "affirmations babyyyyyy👏🏽🙌🏽."

"power power powerful phenomenon," Ilana Glazer remarked, while Elle King wrote, "I LOVE YOUUUU THANK YOUUU😭."

Lizzo has been open about her struggles with body image in the past.

In December, she told fans in a candid TikTok video that she had been feeling low about herself.

"I came home and I took my clothes off to take a shower and I just started having all of these really negative thoughts about myself," she said at the time. "Like, you know, 'What's wrong with me? Maybe everything, [and] all the mean things people say about me are true.' And, you know, 'Why am I so disgusting?' And [I was] hating my body."

"Normally, I would have some positive thing to say to get me out of this, but I don't, and that's ok too," she continued. "I think these are normal [thoughts and feelings] and they happen to everybody, they happen to the best of us."

Lizzo noted in the clip that she knew that the next day would be better, and that her feelings were "gonna change."

"I can only hope that it changes for the better," she said at the time. "I know I'm beautiful, I just don't feel it. But, I know I'm gonna get through it."

The "Truth Hurts" hitmaker also spoke about the body positivity movement in an Instagram post that same month.