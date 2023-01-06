Lizzo Pauses Beach Vacation to Clap Back at How People Speak About Bodies: 'This Body Is Art'

"The discourse around bodies is officially tired," said Lizzo as she shared her candid thoughts on beauty standards in an Instagram video

Published on January 6, 2023
Lizzo is taking time from her vacation to share a few thoughts about the beauty standards that are placed on women and artists.

On Friday, she elaborated in a lengthy Instagram clip in which she spoke candidly, writing in the caption: "If we had to pay money for every comment we post on social media maybe people would think before they type 😏."

Wearing a multicolored, two-piece bathing suit as she stood in front of a tropical, oceanfront view, Lizzo told followers, "The discourse around bodies is officially tired."

The 34-year-old artist continued: "I have seen comments go from: 'Oh my gosh, I liked you when you were thick. Why did you lose weight?'; to 'Oh my gosh, why did you get a BBL [Brazilian butt lift]? I liked your body before'; to 'Oh my gosh, you're so big. You need to lose weight, but for your health'; to 'Oh my gosh, you're so little. You need to get ass or titties or something'; to 'Oh my gosh, why did she get all that work done? It's just too much work.' "

She then asked, "Are we OK? Do you see the delusion? Do we realize that artists are not here to fit into your beauty standards? Artists are here to make art. And this body is art."

As she moved her hands over her body, proudly showing off her figure, she continued: "And I'm going to do whatever I want with this body. I wish that comments costed you all money. So we can see how much time we are f---ing wasting on the wrong thing. Can we leave that s--- back there, please?"

RELATED VIDEO: Lizzo Says Critics Used Her as a 'Punchline' Because There Is 'Levels to Me They Don't Accept'

While speaking to PEOPLE for the Women Changing the World issue's cover story, she opened up about feeling proud in her own skin despite what critics have to say.

"I think I have a really hot body! I'm a body icon, and I'm embracing that more and more every day," she told PEOPLE in March. "It may not be one person's ideal body type just like, say, Kim Kardashian might not be someone's ideal, but she's a body icon and has created a modern-day beauty standard. And what I'm doing is stepping into my confidence and my power to create my own beauty standard. And one day that will just be the standard."

She added: "I deserve the spotlight. I deserve the attention. I'm talented, I'm young, I'm hot. You know? And I've worked hard."

The three-time Grammy Award-winning artist has proudly been a body-positivity advocate throughout her career. In November, she rocked a bathing suit similar to the one she wore in her latest video and shared various Instagram images showing off some of her sexiest poses.

One snap shows her holding her breasts, and in another two, she looks back — giving the camera a cheeky view. "Sex Symbol," she wrote in the post's caption, with her close friend SZA adding "Young n' successful" to the singer-songwriter's status in the comments.

