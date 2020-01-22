'Be You!' Lizzo's Most Empowering Quotes to Get You Feelin' Good as Hell

The eight-time Grammy nominee — and contender for best new artist! — is a body positive icon
By Andrea Wurzburger
January 22, 2020 04:44 PM

1 of 14

Lizzo/Instagram

“We eventually get used to everything … So people just gon’ have to get used to my ass.”

— Rolling Stone

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 14

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation; Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

“I’m so much more than [brave]. Because I actually present that, I have a whole career. It’s not a trend.”

— Rolling Stone

3 of 14

Dave Simpson/WireImage

“I’m all about body positivity and self-love because I believe that we can save the world if we first save ourselves.” 

— at a show at the Red Room in Sydney, Australia

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 14

Don Arnold/Getty

“I love creating shapes with my body, and I love normalizing the dimples in my butt or the lumps in my thighs or my back fat or my stretch marks. I love normalizing my black-ass elbows. I think it’s beautiful.”

Essence

Advertisement

5 of 14

Kevin Winter/Getty

“I made a decision to be myself because I knew I had no choice. Sometimes the label ‘unapologetic’ bothers me because it can be loaded, because it means we have to apologize for something in the first place. I’m not ignorant to the fact that we had to have a demeanor of lowering ourselves culturally just to exist. But I’m trying to shake up the narrative about how we’re supposed to act.”

Essence

6 of 14

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“I don’t think that loving yourself is a choice. I think that it’s a decision that has to be made for survival; it was in my case. Loving myself was the result of answering two things: Do you want to live? ‘Cause this is who you’re gonna be for the rest of your life. Or are you gonna just have a life of emptiness, self-hatred and self-loathing? And I chose to live, so I had to accept myself.”

— NBC News 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 14

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

“Who I am, and the essence of me, and the things that I choose to do as a grown-ass woman, can inspire you to do the same. They don’t have to be like me — you need to be like you, and never ever let somebody stop you or shame you from being yourself. This is who I’ve always been — now everyone’s looking at it, and your criticism can just remain your criticism.”

— on Instagram

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 14

Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage

“I’m tired of the bullsh—. And I don’t have to know your story to know that you’re tired of the bullsh— too. It’s so hard trying to love yourself in a world that doesn’t love you back, am I right? So I just want to take this opportunity to feel good as hell. Because you deserve to feel good as hell. We deserve to feel good as hell.”

— 2019 MTV Video Music Awards

Advertisement

9 of 14

Roy Rochlin/Getty

“The body-positive movement is the body-positive movement, and we high five. We’re parallel. But my movement is my movement. When all the dust has settled on the groundbreaking-ness, I’m going to still be doing this. I’m not going to suddenly change. I’m going to still be telling my life story through music. And if that’s body-positive to you, amen. That’s feminist to you, amen. If that’s pro-black to you, amen. Because ma’am, I’m all of those things.”

— Allure

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 14

Amy Lombard/The New York Times/Redux

“You know how long it took me to fall in love with this body? My butt was my least favorite thing about myself. And I learned to love it. And now it’s the thing everybody can’t stop talking about … Be you. Do you. Don’t let anybody steal your joy.”

— on CBS This Morning

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 14

Splash News Online

“I didn’t have enough women to look up to and they weren’t given enough space in the industry to carve out a lane for big girls that are brown and black and want to sing and dance without getting shit talked and body shamed. I’m out here and I set my mind to it. I want to be a sex symbol and music goddess and I’m out here trying to make that happen for myself. I’m here for the fantasy but I want to be a part of that fantasy. I’m just as fine as those girls.”

— Vogue

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 14

Emma McIntyre/Getty

“It’s unfair for us to assume that people know how to love themselves … [corporations have] spent decades telling people they weren’t good enough and selling them an ideal of beauty. All of a sudden you’re selling them self-love? People don’t know how to love themselves, because they were trying to look like the motherfucker you were selling them!”

— The Guardian

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 14

Lizzo/Instagram

“If you’re not making clothes for me, and if you don’t want to make clothes for me, I don’t want to wear your [designs]. I look good in other things anyway. But if you want to change the game and dress a fat body, call me.”

— Allure

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 14

Burak Cingi/Redferns

“When I have to make decisions, I always choose honesty and I always stay true to myself, because I know at the end of the day that is what’s going to remain. That is what’s going to be the legend: That I was true to myself and that I honored every person by staying truthful to them.”

— Rolling Stone

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.