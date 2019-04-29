Lizzo Loves Her Body and Her 'Blackness': 'My Body Is Just So F—ing Beautiful'

In a world of body shaming and confidence problems, Lizzo is a shining beacon of self-love.

The musician, whose debut album Cuz I Love You is all about independence and positivity, loves every part of herself.

“I love my body. No matter what angle you shoot it at … my body is just so f—ing beautiful all the time,” she tells V magazine for their Summer 2019 cover. “I may talk s— about it sometimes, but f—. She’s still a bad bitch.”

Lizzo, whose given name is Melissa Jefferson, said her “second favorite thing” about herself is her “blackness.”

“I am really just so honored to be graced with this identity,” she said. “No shade to any other shade on the planet — I just can’t relate. I just love being a black woman, even in a world where [we] are statistically the least desirable. I am still here, and I still rise.”

But Lizzo’s total body love is still a relatively new concept for the 30-year-old artist.

“I felt this [frustration] with how I was being perceived for much of my life,” she said. “Until I was like, f— it. I just need to be undeniable. It’s not about me being big. It’s about me being me. Y’all are going to get this bad bitch. You are going to get these bops and get this show. And you are going to get your life by receiving it.”

Part of the problem, she said, is the lack of visibility for marginalized people.

“I have felt excluded my entire life,” she said. “From [my] blackness because I wasn’t [culturally] well-read on certain things.”

Lizzo said her goal is for everyone who has ever felt less than because of their race or sexuality to feel welcome in her “movement.”

“It’s about inclusion,” she said. “And if I am going to fight what I have been marginalized for, I am going to fight for all marginalized people. Also, I honestly feel like there is no such thing as straight [laughs]. Because f— boxes; I am too big to be put in one anyway. I am a fat bitch.”

Lizzo said that people have to find their own confidence, in spite of what the world might think is socially accepted.

“The culture or the commercialization of self-love [hasn’t grasped that] it’s a constantly evolving thing,” she said. “Cuz I Love You is a narrative of how to love yourself in a world that doesn’t love you back.”