Lizzo, Live Nation Pledge $1 Million to Abortion Nonprofits: 'It Feels Good to Do Good'
Lizzo is taking a stand for reproductive rights.
Along with Live Nation, the Grammy Award winner, 34, has pledged $1 million from her upcoming Special Tour to Planned Parenthood and Abortion Funds, following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn 1973's Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to abortion.
"I'm pledging $500k from my upcoming tour to Planned Parenthood and Abortion Rights. Live Nation agreed to match— to make it 1 MILLION dollars," Lizzo wrote Friday on Twitter.
She later opened up about her philanthropic contribution Friday night as she accepted the Fearlessness Award at the 2nd Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards in Beverly Hills.
"I just want to say that I make music because I wanted to make people feel something and I strongly believe if you can make people feel something, you can make people move something," Lizzo said.
"It seems like we're always [in a humanitarian] crisis, like a global pandemic or institutionalized racism or the bans lawmakers put on our bodies. And, it can be a very scary world for someone who's getting a fearless award," she continued.
The Cuz I Love You artist urged the audience to join her in giving back, directing them to her 3rd annual Juneteenth Giveback on her website.
"Also just want to say that it feels good to do good, man. It don't feel good to be a bad person," she said. "God put me here to do good, and I'm here to just spread the good as far as I can, and I hope you're all inspired to do the same.
"I don't just do this for myself, I do this for the world and to show the world what action really looks like. Cause I'm about that action," Lizzo added.
Friday's 6-to-3 ruling reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, giving states the power to pass their own laws around abortion. Since the decision, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri and South Dakota have already banned abortion in their states, after putting "trigger bans" in place that governors enacted after the SCOTUS ruling.
Protests have since erupted around the country, and President Joe Biden has spoken out against the ruling, which he called the "realization of an extreme ideology and a tragic error by the Supreme Court."
The decision comes after the SCOTUS opinion was leaked to Politico last month. A poll conducted by CNN has since found that 66 percent of Americans did not want Roe v. Wade to be overturned.