Lizzo, Live Nation Pledge $1 Million to Abortion Nonprofits: 'It Feels Good to Do Good'

"God put me here to do good," Lizzo said at Friday's Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards, announcing her and Live Nation's $1 million donation to Planned Parenthood and Abortion Funds

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: Lizzo poses backstage during the 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Hollywood Unlocked)

Lizzo is taking a stand for reproductive rights.

"I'm pledging $500k from my upcoming tour to Planned Parenthood and Abortion Rights. Live Nation agreed to match— to make it 1 MILLION dollars," Lizzo wrote Friday on Twitter.

She later opened up about her philanthropic contribution Friday night as she accepted the Fearlessness Award at the 2nd Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards in Beverly Hills.

"I just want to say that I make music because I wanted to make people feel something and I strongly believe if you can make people feel something, you can make people move something," Lizzo said.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: Lizzo speaks on stage during the 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Hollywood Unlocked) Credit: Randy Shropshire/Getty for Hollywood Unlocked

"It seems like we're always [in a humanitarian] crisis, like a global pandemic or institutionalized racism or the bans lawmakers put on our bodies. And, it can be a very scary world for someone who's getting a fearless award," she continued.

The Cuz I Love You artist urged the audience to join her in giving back, directing them to her 3rd annual Juneteenth Giveback on her website.

"Also just want to say that it feels good to do good, man. It don't feel good to be a bad person," she said. "God put me here to do good, and I'm here to just spread the good as far as I can, and I hope you're all inspired to do the same.

Abortion rights demonstrator Elizabeth White leads a chant in response to the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Court's decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health overturns the landmark 50-year-old Roe v Wade case and erases a federal right to an abortion. Credit: Brandon Bell/Getty

"I don't just do this for myself, I do this for the world and to show the world what action really looks like. Cause I'm about that action," Lizzo added.

Friday's 6-to-3 ruling reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, giving states the power to pass their own laws around abortion. Since the decision, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri and South Dakota have already banned abortion in their states, after putting "trigger bans" in place that governors enacted after the SCOTUS ruling.

Protests have since erupted around the country, and President Joe Biden has spoken out against the ruling, which he called the "realization of an extreme ideology and a tragic error by the Supreme Court."