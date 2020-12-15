Lizzo Defends Doing a 10-Day Smoothie Detox After Getting Backlash: ‘I’m Proud of My Results’

The singer said that “every big girl should do whatever the f--- they want with their bodies” after she was criticized for promoting a detox diet

Lizzo is defending herself after she was criticized for doing a 10-day smoothie detox and sharing her experience on social media.

The “Truth Hurts” singer, 32, shared a video recap of her detox process on Instagram and TikTok on Monday, explaining that she decided to try out the program after she “drank a lot, and I ate a lot of food that f---ed my stomach up in Mexico.”

Lizzo then showed a sample of what she ate and drank on the detox, from green smoothies to supplements to alkaline water to vegan protein bars and nuts. The Grammy winner said that days four, five and six were the “hardest,” and “started to get to me mentally.”

“I was never super hungry, I think I just wanted to stress eat and do things that were like, kind of self-harming,” she said.

Lizzo said that by days nine and ten, she felt “amazing.”

“I think that it’s just great to reset your stomach and reset things, especially when you deal with gastrointestinal issues like I do. But I think I look f---ing great too,” she said.

After sharing the videos on social media, though, the comment section filled up with people criticizing Lizzo for “selling out to diet culture” with a detox diet. Others said it was “triggering” for people with eating disorders, and were surprised to see someone who promotes body positivity talking about restrictive eating.

A few hours later, Lizzo went on her Instagram Story to address the backlash and defend her decision to do the detox.

“As you know I would normally be so afraid and ashamed to post things like this online, because I feel like as a big girl people just expect if you are doing something for health you’re doing it for like, a dramatic weight loss. And that is not the case,” she said.

Lizzo, who has been eating vegan for the last few months and building strength with a new workout regimen, said that she was feeling unhealthy after reverting back to old habits.

“In reality, November stressed me the f--- out. I drank a lot, I ate a lot of spicy things and things that f---ed my stomach up, and I wanted to reverse it and get back to where I was,” she said.

Lizzo said that after the detox, she’s feeling better.