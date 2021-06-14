The singer and rapper told her followers to "break out the bikinis"

Lizzo Declares 'Big Girl Summer Has Officially Begun' as She Shows Off Her Abs in a Bikini

The weather is heating up and Lizzo is ready for it.

The singer and rapper, 33, put on a bikini and took to Instagram for a short "public service announcement" for her followers: it's time to embrace your body and enjoy the summer.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Big girl summer has officially begun," she said in a video as she showed off her body in a tribal-print bikini. "And big girls: we have abs. Look at that. Look at that. I know you see it. FABS, honey."

"Where my big girls at?" she asked.

Lizzo added in the caption that it was time to "break out the bikinis."

The three-time Grammy winner spent the last year working on her body image, and said in February that she's in a much better place.

"I started talking to my belly this year. Blowing her kisses and showering her with praises," Lizzo posted on Instagram. "I used to want to cut my stomach off I hated it so much. But it's literally ME."

"I am learning to radically love every part of myself. Even if it means talking to myself every morning," she continued. "This is your sign to love on yourself today!❤️"

Lizzo Credit: Lizzo/Instagram

Lizzo said in April that her journey to self-love wasn't a choice, but "literal survival."

If "I'm going to continue to live in this body and survive in this body and be happy and actually enjoy life, I need to find a way to like myself," she said. "I was body negative for a long time."

RELATED VIDEO: Lizzo is a Body-Positive Icon

Now Lizzo is has made the mental shift to body positivity.

"Most people are taught that body negativity is normal, right? Then I became body positive, which is the opposite of that. It's disruptive," she said. "I believe everything I say about my body. But to push this conversation forward, we need to normalize it."