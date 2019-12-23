Lizzo Claps Back at Troll Who Says She's Only Popular Because of 'Obesity Epidemic': 'I'm Talented'

Lizzo is firing back at a troll who says she’s only popular because “there is an obesity epidemic in America.”

The insult came on Monday when a Twitter user wrote, “#Lizzo popular is because there is an obesity epidemic in America.”

“Rather than encouraging people to do better, we are simply lying to them and telling them that they are just fine the way they are,” the user continued. “Unfortunately, many of these people are dying from diabetes and heart disease.”

Lizzo, 31, was quick to clap back, explaining that her fame has nothing to do with her appearance.

“I’m popular because I write good songs and I’m talented and perform high energy hour and a half shows filled with love,” Lizzo tweeted.

“The only person who needs to do better is you. Keep my name out ya mouth & look in the mirror before you come for me. Here’s the attention you ordered,” she added.

The Twitter exchange comes just a few days after Lizzo reflected on how far she’s come in her career.

On Saturday, the “Truth Hurts” singer hit another career milestone with her Saturday Night Live debut — the special moment leaving her to reflect on her journey to success.

In a motivational post on Sunday, Lizzo shared a throwback photo of herself dressed as Lady Liberty while working as a sign spinner before fame. She juxtaposed the pre-fame photo alongside the TV art from her recent SNL appearance.

“On the left was when I worked for liberty taxes, as a sign spinner…,” she wrote. “on the right is my @nbcsnl debut.”

Lizzo then reminded her fans that if they follow their dreams, anything is possible. “Don’t stop.. we need you,” she added. “Your time is coming.”

Despite recently battling the flu, the singer was able to smash her SNL musical guest debut alongside host Eddie Murphy, who returned to the show as a host for the first time in 35 years.

The Grammy-nominated star kicked off the night with her hit “Truth Hurts” and for her second performance, she twerked while singing along to “Good As Hell.” For her “Truth Hurts” performance, Lizzo, her dancers and the members of her band were all dressed in head-to-toe Gucci ensembles.

Earlier this month, the rapper was honored with the TIME‘s Entertainer of the Year title and opened up about her whirlwind year, revealing that her occasional unhappiness was also taking a toll on her health.