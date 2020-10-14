The Grammy-winning singer announced earlier this year that she was switching to a vegan diet

Lizzo Celebrates 6 Months on Vegan Diet, Tells Fans to 'Love Yourself At All Stages in Your Life'

Lizzo is feeling "good as hell."

On Tuesday, the Grammy Award-winning artist celebrated six months on her new vegan diet, posting a new TikTok video where she reflects on who she was before making the switch and encourages her followers to love themselves at "all stages."

"Hey so I found this video of me from the beginning of quarantine making what looks like a stale donut, poundcake, milkshake type concoction," Lizzo, 32, said in the video, showing some footage of herself in a black bra and underwear, sniffing a donut and putting poundcake into a blender.

"This is from a whirlwind tour and year, and after being seven years vegetarian, going back to eating all animal products," she added, before the video switched to one of the "Truth Hurts" singer in workout gear, saying, "and this is me now, making my vegan protein shake."

"Honestly, I am both of these women and I cannot condemn one woman or the other. I’m happy both ways and right now, this is what’s bringing me joy," she said.

Lizzo then switched back to the first video, which showed her dancing and singing around her kitchen.

"This is me at the beginning of quarantine, happy, loving myself, dancing. And, you know what? I’m still that happy girl, loving myself and loving my body," she said, showing another video of herself now, wearing the Garden of Eden Glissenette Teddy from Rihanna's Savage X Fenty line.

"Love yourself at all stages in your life because you are who you are," Lizzo concluded her video.

After announcing that she was going vegan earlier this year, Lizzo has been open about sharing some of the meals she makes or what she eats in a day with her fans.

She most recently shared how she switched up some of her leftover homemade biscuits from a savory meal to a sweet one. Instead of eating them with her vegan gravy and chicken, the singer topped the biscuit with some beyond sausage and homemade blueberry jam.

She made the jam by tossing some blueberries, cinnamon, brown sugar, white sugar and lemon into a pot and bringing it to a boil.

Lizzo has also been giving fans a deeper look into her workouts. In June, she posted her workout routine on the video-sharing app with a message to "fat-shamers."

The video features clips of her going through her regimen — cycling, jumping rope, and more — alongside audio of her urging people to stop judging others.