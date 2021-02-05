Lizzo Belts Out Her Song ‘Cuz I Love You’ — While Running: ‘I’m Doing This for All the Big Girls’
Lizzo decided to sing during a treadmill workout after Miley Cyrus posted a similar video of herself singing mid-run
If you thought Lizzo's ability to dance, sing and play the flute during her concerts was impressive, just wait until you see her belt out her song "Cuz I Love You" — while jogging on the treadmill.
On Thursday, the 32-year-old singer shared a video on Instagram of her awesome multitasking, explaining that she decided to try it after seeing Miley Cyrus sing "Rebel Girl" by the band Bikini Kill on the treadmill, which Cyrus said was prep for her Super Bowl appearance this Sunday.
"So I saw Miley running and singing her song, for stamina, so I'm going to run and sing my song for stamina," Lizzo said in her video.
"I'm doing this for all the big girls out there," she added. "They said we couldn't do it!"
Lizzo then starts up the treadmill and goes right into her song "Cuz I Love You." Partway through the song, which includes long, soaring vocals as well as rap lyrics, she asked herself, "Why'd I pick this song, this is so hard!"
She ends up dropping the rap and sticking to the singing portions, but she makes it through.
"I saw @mileycyrus running and singing on a treadmill so I ran and sang on a treadmill. It was fetch. And F---ING HARD.❤️" she posted on Instagram, along with the video.
Though combining singing and running is new for her, Lizzo is a regular in the gym. In June, she posted a TikTok to share her typical workout routine — which includes cycling, jumping rope and squats — along with an audio of her calling out "fat shamers" who are surprised that she exercises.
"Hey, so I've been working out consistently for the last five years and it may come as a surprise to some of y'all that I'm not working out to have your ideal body type. I'm working out to have my ideal body type," she said in the video. "And you know what type that is? None of your f------ business because I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job and I stay on my job."
Lizzo also implored people to stop judging others based on their size.
"So next time you want to come to somebody and judge them whether they drink kale smoothies or eat McDonalds, or work out or not work out, how about you look at your own f------ self and worry about your own goddamn body because health is not just determined on what you look like on the outside," she said. "Health is also what happens on the inside — and a lot of y'all need to do a f------ cleanse for your insides."