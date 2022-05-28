Little Women: Atlanta's Ms. Juicy Baby Released from Hospital After Suffering Stroke: 'Still Healing'

Shirlene "Ms. Juicy Baby" Pearson revealed that she's in speech therapy as she has to "learn how to do a lot of things all over again" after being hospitalized last month for a stroke

Shirlene "Ms. Juicy Baby" Pearson is back home and ready to heal.

A month after she was hospitalized for a stroke, the Little Women: Atlanta star, 50, announced that she has been released and is back at home in a video posted Friday to Instagram. "I just wanted to let you guys know that I am back," she said.

"I'm not at 100 percent but I am still healing," Pearson added. "This is a video to let all my fans, all my supporters, to let you guys know that I have been released from the hospital. I am at home."

She explained that she was admitted to the hospital on April 28 after the stroke resulted in a brain bleed, which caused memory loss. "The way it affected me, I couldn't remember anything," she said.

"I couldn't remember anything, not one thing. I can't even drive right now. I have to learn how to do a lot of things all over again, even brushing my teeth, things that we take for granted, that we think just come natural," Pearson continued. "I was about to have a fit when I was in the hospital because I couldn't even drink my water."

Pearson also noted that she's been in speech therapy since the episode. In the two-part video, she detailed her recovery in the ICU, which included being fed through a tube, as she also had to learn how to swallow again.

"I had to learn how to walk, learn how to talk, learn how to eat, learn how to swallow. A lot of things," she shared.

The TV personality thanked her fans for their support, as well as her mother and sister, who rushed to help her get her health back after hearing about her stroke.

She also expressed her appreciation for those who contributed to a GoFundMe campaign to assist in paying her hospital bills. "I haven't been able to work, so there's no money coming in. I've been down for over a month in the hospital, as y'all can see. I can't even really say 'Ms. Juicy Baby' the way I usually say," Pearson added.

"Yes, I did suffer a stroke. As you can see, I'm not dead. I'm right here. It might have slowed me down but I'm here and I'll be back at 100 percent when the time is right," she said. "But I can't push it and I can't rush it. I love you guys."