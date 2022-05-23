Little People, Big World's Zach Breaks a National Weightlifting Record: 'This Is Heavy!'

Zach Roloff, 32, embarks on an ambitious weightlifting task on this week's episode of Little People, Big World

Zach Roloff is making a big impression at the Hardcore Barbell Weightlifting Competition.

The Little People, Big World star, 32, is seen in the next episode of the TLC reality series attempting three power lifts: the bench press, deadlift and back squat, all while his wife Tori Roloff, son Jackson and daughter Lilah look on.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm really focused on the squatting," Roloff — who is also dad to newborn son Josiah Luke — says in a clip of the episode shared exclusively with PEOPLE.

He goes on to explain that in the competition, which is judged by three judges, he will be attempting to squat 385 lbs.

"If I lift it, I've beaten the record by four lbs.," Roloff says. In order to succeed, at least two of the judges need to approve the lift with a white light.

"It's impressive to watch anyone to lift that much weight," says Roloff's stepdad Chris, who is married to his mom Amy, in the clip.

RELATED VIDEO: Tori Roloff and Husband Zach Welcome Baby Boy a Year After Suffering Pregnancy Loss

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Also to see someone Zach's size. It's even much more impressive," Chris adds. "That's gotta be sending a good message to Jackson, that size doesn't matter. And Zach is leading a great example."

Of the actual moment when he did the back squat, Roloff says, "I lifted that thing up, and I'm like, 'This is heavy!' "

"That's all I could thing about," he adds. "I'm like, 'Do they have the right weight on?' "

"I just hope that Zach can achieve his goal today so that he can walk out of here feeling good about himself," Tori says in the clip.

Upon completion of the lift, Roloff turns around to see two white lights, spelling out his success.

"I was pretty stoked," he says, as he is seen doing a high five with Jackson. "This is the end of a really long journey of working out and getting to this moment. I was really excited!"