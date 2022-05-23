Little People, Big World's Zach Breaks a National Weightlifting Record: 'This Is Heavy!'
Zach Roloff is making a big impression at the Hardcore Barbell Weightlifting Competition.
The Little People, Big World star, 32, is seen in the next episode of the TLC reality series attempting three power lifts: the bench press, deadlift and back squat, all while his wife Tori Roloff, son Jackson and daughter Lilah look on.
"I'm really focused on the squatting," Roloff — who is also dad to newborn son Josiah Luke — says in a clip of the episode shared exclusively with PEOPLE.
RELATED: Tori Roloff Shares Adorable Photos from Son Jackson's 5th Birthday Party — See His Airplane Cake!
He goes on to explain that in the competition, which is judged by three judges, he will be attempting to squat 385 lbs.
"If I lift it, I've beaten the record by four lbs.," Roloff says. In order to succeed, at least two of the judges need to approve the lift with a white light.
"It's impressive to watch anyone to lift that much weight," says Roloff's stepdad Chris, who is married to his mom Amy, in the clip.
RELATED VIDEO: Tori Roloff and Husband Zach Welcome Baby Boy a Year After Suffering Pregnancy Loss
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
"Also to see someone Zach's size. It's even much more impressive," Chris adds. "That's gotta be sending a good message to Jackson, that size doesn't matter. And Zach is leading a great example."
Of the actual moment when he did the back squat, Roloff says, "I lifted that thing up, and I'm like, 'This is heavy!' "
"That's all I could thing about," he adds. "I'm like, 'Do they have the right weight on?' "
"I just hope that Zach can achieve his goal today so that he can walk out of here feeling good about himself," Tori says in the clip.
Upon completion of the lift, Roloff turns around to see two white lights, spelling out his success.
"I was pretty stoked," he says, as he is seen doing a high five with Jackson. "This is the end of a really long journey of working out and getting to this moment. I was really excited!"
Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9/8 central on TLC.
- Jason Momoa Is 'OK' After Sharing Photo of Himself Getting MRI, Source Says
- Zac Brown Band's John Driskell Hopkins on Keeping Strong amid ALS Diagnosis: 'I'm Ready to Fight This'
- Little People, Big World's Zach Breaks a National Weightlifting Record: 'This Is Heavy!'
- Guy Fieri Praises Nephew Jules as He Graduates from College: 'So Proud'