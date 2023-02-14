Zach Roloff Shares Health Update While Recovering from Brain Surgery: 'Happy to Be Home'

“It’s been an emotional week but hopefully on the road to recovery,”  the Little People, Big World star said after having an emergency shunt revision surgery last week

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

Published on February 14, 2023 10:22 AM
Zach Roloff Post Brain Surgery
Photo: Zach Roloff/instagram

Zach Roloff is back home and on the mend after having brain surgery last week.

On Sunday, the Little People, Big World star, 32, shared a health update after he underwent an emergency shunt revision Thursday morning. He posted an Instagram photo of himself lying on the couch resting with his children Josiah Luke, 9 months, Lilah Ray, 3, and Jackson Kyle, 5.

"Hey everyone I am back home and recovering!" he wrote. "Thank you to everyone who has reached out or came by the house to support Tori and the kids. ❤️ It's been an emotional week but hopefully on the road to recovery."

"I had a shunt revision surgery after getting really sick," Zach explained. "The shunt has always been something I've had but became very real this past week for our family."

Tori Roloff Shares Photos as Zach Reunites with Their Three Kids After His Hospital Stay
Tori Roloff/instagram

A shunt is a hollow tube surgically placed in the brain — or occasionally in the spine — to help drain cerebrospinal fluid and redirect it to another location in the body where it can be reabsorbed, according to John Hopkins Medicine.

Though the family has not shared many details about the procedure, a shunt revision might alleviate pressure on the brain and target symptoms such as difficulty walking, mild dementia and lack of bladder control.

"Thank you to @toriroloff for being the rock this week in our family and rallying the kids," Zach added of wife Tori Roloff. "My mom [Amy Roloff] for coming up twice in the night so I could go to the ER. And the doctors and nurses at the hospital who advocated for me and continue to advocate and care for their patients every day."

"I'm happy to be home but thinking about everyone still in the ER, ICU or Neurology that can't be home yet," he ended.

Tori first detailed her husband's progress after surgery on Thursday, thanking her Instagram followers for their prayers and support during the difficult time.

"Not exactly how we saw our week going… Zachary had emergency shunt revision this morning," Tori, 31, wrote at the time. "It's been a scary 72 hours but he is doing well and recovering!!"

She shared photos of Zach giving thumbs up in his hospital bed, while thanking friends, family and supporters, as well as Zach's neurosurgeon team for "their attentiveness to Zach's needs!"

"We feel so loved and supported by you," she continued. "Also shout out to @amyjroloff for holding down the fort and playing hide n seek for who knows how many hours."

"I'm here praying that Zach's recovery is quick and easy and that this will be our answered prayers to relieving his migraines! You're a freaking bad ass, Zach. You just had brain surgery… and handled it like a rock star. I'm so proud of you. Jeremiah 17:14 #storyofzachandtori," wrote Tori.

