Matt Roloff Asks for Prayers as Son Zach Undergoes 'Important' Surgery

Little People, Big World's Matt Roloff shared that his son Zach Roloff is gearing up for an "important" surgery.

On Wednesday, the reality star, 61, shared a photo of Zach with his children on Instagram, explaining that the 32-year-old is getting a shunt revision.

A shunt is a hollow tube surgically placed in the brain — or occasionally in the spine — to help drain cerebrospinal fluid and redirect it to another location in the body where it can be reabsorbed, according to John Hopkins Medicine.

Though the family has not shared details about the procedure, a shunt revision might alleviate pressure on the brain and target symptoms such as difficulty walking, mild dementia and lack of bladder control.

"Family has been in constant contact and communication. We are all praying for Zach as he undergoes an important shunt revision," Matt captioned the post. "He's in good hands with Tori advocating tooth and nail for his best interest… all prayers up please for Zach's successful recovery."

Zach's wife Tori also posted about the procedure on her own social media account, asking fans for prayers.

"We discovered Zach's shunt is in need of repair and will have surgery in the morning," Tori, 31, wrote in a now-expired Instagram Story.

The TLC star admitted that she "hesitated" sharing the news, "but I believe strongly in prayer and could use some tomorrow."

"They say it's routine surgery but it's far from my routine and Zach and I are nervous," Tori added. "It feels big to us but we trust his doctors and their ability and knowledge! Any prayers are greatly appreciated!"