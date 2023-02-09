Matt Roloff Asks for Prayers as Son Zach Undergoes 'Important' Surgery

Little People, Big World's Matt Roloff revealed on social media that Zach Roloff is undergoing a shunt revision

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 9, 2023 01:43 PM
Matt Roloff, Zach Roloff
Photo: Matt Roloff/Instagram

Little People, Big World's Matt Roloff shared that his son Zach Roloff is gearing up for an "important" surgery.

On Wednesday, the reality star, 61, shared a photo of Zach with his children on Instagram, explaining that the 32-year-old is getting a shunt revision.

A shunt is a hollow tube surgically placed in the brain — or occasionally in the spine — to help drain cerebrospinal fluid and redirect it to another location in the body where it can be reabsorbed, according to John Hopkins Medicine.

Though the family has not shared details about the procedure, a shunt revision might alleviate pressure on the brain and target symptoms such as difficulty walking, mild dementia and lack of bladder control.

"Family has been in constant contact and communication. We are all praying for Zach as he undergoes an important shunt revision," Matt captioned the post. "He's in good hands with Tori advocating tooth and nail for his best interest… all prayers up please for Zach's successful recovery."

Zach and Tori Roloff
TLC

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Zach's wife Tori also posted about the procedure on her own social media account, asking fans for prayers.

"We discovered Zach's shunt is in need of repair and will have surgery in the morning," Tori, 31, wrote in a now-expired Instagram Story.

The TLC star admitted that she "hesitated" sharing the news, "but I believe strongly in prayer and could use some tomorrow."

"They say it's routine surgery but it's far from my routine and Zach and I are nervous," Tori added. "It feels big to us but we trust his doctors and their ability and knowledge! Any prayers are greatly appreciated!"

Related Articles
Watch LPBW's Tori Roloff Explain to Husband Zach the Status of Daughter Lilah's Hearing and Speech
Tori Roloff Hints Her and Zach's Time on 'Little People, Big World' Is 'Definitely Coming to a Close'
Cory Wharton Asks for Prayers as Daughter Maya, 7 Months, Undergoes Open Heart Surgery
Cory Wharton Asks Fans for Prayers as Daughter Maya, 7 Months, Undergoes Open Heart Surgery
Zach Roloff gives update on how son is healing following surgery
Zach Roloff Gives Update on How Son Jackson, 5, Is Healing After Surgery: 'It's Tough'
Matt Roloff
Matt Roloff Responds to Fan Calling Out His 'Greed' in Listing Family Farm for Sale: 'Life Lessons Are Hard'
Chrissy Teigen Is Having Fun During Pregnancy: ‘I love This Makeup, I Love This Length – and I Lovvvvvvvvve Escape Rooms’
Buccal Fat Removal Is the Plastic Surgery Trend All Over Social Media — Here's What to Know
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 13: Nick Cannon poses at the opening night of the new play "Thoughts of a Colored Man" on Broadway at The Golden Theatre on October 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage); Nick Cannon Alyssa Scott and baby Zen Cannon on 12/5/21
Nick Cannon Shares Why He and Alyssa Scott Didn't Want Son to Undergo Chemotherapy Before Death
Cory Wharton/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/corywharton_ig/?hl=en
Cory Wharton Reveals Baby Daughter Is Off a Ventilator After Surgery: 'Steps in the Right Direction'
Matt Roloff
Tori Roloff Shares Sweet Photos of Son Jackson with Zach's Late Grandfather in Tribute Post
Zachary and Tori Roloff on Little People, Big World
Zach and Tori Roloff Share Updates on Kids in Exclusive Clip — and Reveal Lilah's First Words!
Alyssa Scott pregnancy
Alyssa Scott Asks for 'Delivery Energy' Ahead of Birth of 2nd Baby with Nick Cannon — His 12th
https://www.instagram.com/p/CdGa7nalY1-/ toriroloff's profile picture toriroloff Verified Josiah Luke Roloff 🤍 April 30th, 2022 7lbs 6oz 19 1/2 inches long The best early birthday present a mama could ask for! We love you sweet boy! 7w
Zach Roloff Tells Dad Matt He and Wife Tori Are Expecting Third Baby with Dwarfism: Watch
Married Megachurch Pastor Who Stepped Away After Messaging Another Woman Returns to Pulpit
What the Married Pastor Who Took Time Off After Messaging Another Woman Did During 'Reinstatement' Process
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 17: Al Roker attends the 6th Annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show at Moonlight Studios on February 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Al Roker's Health Journey Over the Years, in His Own Words
Jackson - LPBW
Tori and Zach Roloff Encourage Son Jackson, 5, to Take First Steps After Leg Surgery in 'LPBW' Clip
Nick Cannon Is Expecting Baby No. 11, His Second with Model Alyssa Scott
Who Is Alyssa Scott? All About the Model Who Shares Two Children With Nick Cannon
tori roloff
Tori Roloff Jokes She 'Birthed the Same Child Twice' as She Compares Sons Josiah and Jackson