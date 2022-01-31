Lisa Vanderpump Reportedly Hospitalized With Broken Leg After Falling off Her Horse

The Vanderpump Rules star had been riding this horse for six years

Lisa Vanderpump won't be riding her horse anytime soon.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 61, reportedly broke her leg after a fall off her horse on Sunday. According to initial reports by TMZ, Vanderpump has been hospitalized for the break, and will undergo surgery.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Apparently, the fall fractured Vanderpump's leg in two places, close to her ankle bone. It all happened with the horse bucked her over its head and flat onto her back.

Vanderpump has been riding horses for years — this horse for six years — and is no stranger to having animals in her life. Viewers of the Bravo series know Vanderpump has several pets too, including two miniature horses. In 2015 on an episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Vanderpump gave the mini horses to her husband, Ken Todd, as a gift.

Her other pets include multiple dogs, turtles and swans. One of her pups, a Golden Retriever named Rumpy, died from cancer at the start of December.

The news of Vanderpump's broken leg comes shortly after the restauranter announced she tested positive for COVID-19. In mid-January, Vanderpump confirmed her diagnosis on Instagram. She posted a photo of her Bitmoji, looking uncomfortable, and captioned: "Agh it finally got me…#covid_19."

She seems to have recovered, though. On Saturday evening, Vanderpump shared a "date night" photo including one of her dogs and her son, Max Todd.

In the meantime, her Vanderpump Rules costars have been making headlines of their own. One of the show's leading couples, James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss, broke their engagement just one night before the Vanderpump Rules reunion filmed.

Leviss opened up about why the relationship had to end on Scheana Shay's Scheananigans podcast. The decision to end their relationship came on the heels of another Vanderpump Rules couple's split: LaLa Kent and fiancé Randall Emmett. Leviss noted the breakup was a "cumulation of things."