Lisa Stelly Hospitalized for Infection After Stepping on Her Daughter's Earring

Lisa Stelly has been hospitalized after a common accident took a turn for the worst.

On Thursday, the 36-year-old posted a selfie while laying in a hospital bed. She told her followers that she has to have surgery after accidently stepping on one of her daughters' earrings.

"Been in the hospital 3 days," she wrote. "I stepped on my kids earring from Claire's and it resulted in a severe infection and surgery."

The Fancy Sprinkles founder — who shares daughters Minnie Theodora, 5, Andy Rose, 7, and Pearl Clementine, 11, with ex-husband Jack Osbourne — then tagged four of her friends who've been helping her as she recovers.

Lisa Stelly/instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Thank you to my friends and sister who have been the BEST caretakers❤️," Stelly added.

One of her friends, Terra Jonah, later reposted the photo on her Instagram Story adding, "Love you Sis. Can't wait to see you hobble around…. Also, who looks this good three days in the hospital🤯."

Stelly didn't share any additional information on her health following the accident.