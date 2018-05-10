Lisa Rinna‘s daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin is defending herself and her mother after an Internet troll body-shamed them on social media.

“Boob job & fish lips like Mama … ICK, nice work RINNA (also taught her girls how to give a good BJ),” a follower wrote in the comments section of the 16-year-old model’s April 29 Instagram photo, which showed her posing in a plunging dress.

“Actually I was just born blessed you can’t even get a boob job till you’re done growing and you’re 18 same with your lips or any plastic surgery,” the daughter of actor Harry Hamlin responded with kissing face emojis. “Don’t you have better things to do than assume a 16-year-old with blessed boobs and lips has gotten everything done.”

Amelia Gray Hamlin Amelia Gray/Instagram

In a follow-up reply, the teen also wrote, “Don’t insult my mother just because I was born with big boobs and big lips. Hope your karma isn’t as bad as your insults.”

Amelia – who along with her sister and fellow model Delilah Belle Hamlin has appeared with their mom on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – recently opened up about her former battle with an eating disorder and revealed that she is in recovery.

“Last year at this time there was no doubt that I was not okay. Not only physically but also mentally,” she wrote in a lengthy April Instagram post, adding that she received critical comments about the way her body looks now compared to a year ago.

“Instead of people ever commenting on my mental stability, people commented on my weight. Usually, when people are struggling with an eating disorder it stems from your mind, and your body is a reflection of it,” she continued.

Amelia Gray Hamlin and Lisa Rinna in April Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Amelia also shared that she was also recently diagnosed with Hashimoto’s disease, an autoimmune disorder that attacks the thyroid gland.

“I have a lot of health complications after starving myself for so long so it’s going to be a journey that I go through for a large part of my life,” she explained. “Not to say that recently being diagnosed with Hashimoto’s has also been an extreme challenge for me to balance when still getting over this part of my life, but I am getting there. One day at a time. I want to help.”

Also in April, Rinna, 54, clapped back at critics after she posted a makeup-free selfie.

The Bravo reality star responded to an Instagram user who told her to “put the makeup on” after she shared her barefaced complexion with PEOPLE in honor of the Beautiful Issue.

Rinna, along with RHOBH costars Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley and more, showcased her makeup-free face on social media— but one commenter tried to bring the former soap star down.

“Ok! Put the makeup on please hahahahaha,” the user commented on a PeopleStyle Instagram post featuring Rinna’s photo. But the mother of two did not let the comment get to her and quickly replied saying, “let’s see you without make up Hon.”