Lisa Rinna Claps Back at 'Body-Shaming' Troll Who Blamed Her for Daughter Amelia's Eating Disorder

Lisa Rinna won’t let body-shamers get her down.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 55, stood up for herself after an internet troll claimed her body was the reason for her daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin‘s eating disorder.

“This makes me wonder if this is how her daughter started her eating disorder with seeing mom this weight and thinking this is normal?” the commenter wrote under a video of Rinna dancing in a black leotard to celebrate Pride.

“You are body shaming me. You are the problem,” Rinna responded.

Rinna has been open about how she feels some responsibility for her daughter’s struggles.

“You can’t help but blame yourself. You know, it’s like, ‘What did we do to f— her up?’ Maybe we did something. I don’t know. I just know that it’s really, really hard to watch Amelia be in pain,” she said in a RHOBH confessional in an episode earlier this month.

“I don’t want to see her suffer. You want to fix it,” she added. “You want to make it go away. You want to erase it. You know, you just want to take your child out of pain. You don’t want your child to be in pain.”

Amelia, 17, has been outspoken about her struggle with anorexia.

Before the episode in which Rinna expressed her feelings of responsibility, Amelia wrote on Instagram that the episode showed “how my eating disorder affected myself and my family. There is a scene where I am EXTREMELY rude to my dad and the food that he wants me to eat.”

“During that time, one year ago — I was not in a good place at all,” she continued. “I may have looked like I was recovered, but I was most definitely not. Within the scene you will see me lashing out due to my fear of food.”

“The person displayed in tonight’s episode is not the person I am. It was the person anorexia made me… I just wanted everyone to know why I acted the way that I did,” she added.

Now, Amelia — who recently graduated from high school — also revealed that she is “100% recovered and happy.”

If you or someone you know is battling an eating disorder, please contact the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) at 1-800-931-2237 or go to NationalEatingDisorders.org.