Lisa Kudrow Felt Like a 'Mountain' Next to Friends Costars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox

Friends star Lisa Kudrow is getting candid about body image.

Speaking with Marc Maron on his WTF podcast, Kudrow said that she felt like a “mountain” next to her former costars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox.

Kudrow confessed that there have been times when she did not feel comfortable with herself.

“You see yourself on TV and it’s that, ‘Oh, my God, I’m just a mountain of a girl,’” Kudrow said on Monday’s episode of the podcast. “I’m already bigger than Courteney and Jennifer — bigger, like my bones feel bigger. I just felt like this mountain of a woman next to them.”

Image zoom Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow NBC/NBCU/Getty Images

RELATED: Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow Reunite Again for ‘Saturday Night with a Friend’ — See the Photos

The actress, 55, said that for a time she maintained being “too thin” — even though it made her sick.

“Unfortunately for a woman, if you’re underweight, you look good. And that’s all I ever got,” she told the host. “When I was too thin, I was sick all the time. A cold, sinus infection… I was always sick.”

Now, however, Kudrow tries to feel more at peace with her body.

“I have a whole battle all the time,” she said. “I end up with, ‘So what? So, alright. You’re older. That’s a good thing. Why is that a bad thing?'”

The Comeback star also talked about how she has kept in contact with her costars over the years.

Image zoom Lisa Kudrow Steve Granitz/WireImage

“I mean the girls more than the guys,” she said when Maron asked if the cast has kept in touch since Friends ended in 2004. “But yeah, we all still get along. We had dinner a couple years ago, everybody, for the first time since we were finished.”

“We just laughed the whole night. It was really fun,” she said of the reunion.

However, Kudrow prefers to remember Friends rather than re-watch it.

“I don’t watch it if it’s on,” Kudrow said of the beloved comedy in an interview with ET earlier this month. “I might not like myself, so I’d rather not risk that.” However, she will watch bloopers, she told PEOPLE in 2017. “They make me laugh.”

Recently, Kudrow caught up with Cox for a Saturday girls’ night.

Both stars shared pictures on Instagram of the evening. Cox, 54, captioned her photo “Saturday night with a friend,” while Kudrow opted for a comedic line from her Friends character Phoebe Buffay: “My eyes! My eyes!”