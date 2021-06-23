Lisa Kudrow opened up about her struggles with body image while filming Friends, saying she felt different from costars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox

Lisa Kudrow Says 'Fittings Were Not Fun' on Friends Set: 'I Have a Different Body Type'

Lisa Kudrow is opening up about her struggles with body image while she was filming Friends.

On Wednesday, the actress appeared on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, along with former castmates Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox. Kudrow revealed that during the run of their beloved sitcom, she didn't feel comfortable wearing some of the clothes because of her body type, which was "different" from her costars'.

"It's not that I felt horrible around them. Fittings were not fun, that's for sure," she explained. "Yeah, I have a different body type. I'm just bigger and sometimes the clothes, when I'd see the show, were so sort of full of volume … it was only this one moment where I hugged both of them but there was no sleeve. It was just like, I enveloped them. I felt like this mountainous thing that swallowed them alive."

Kudrow's character on Friends, Phoebe Buffay, was known for her free-spirit and eccentric personality with the wardrobe to match. The actress has spoken in the past about not watching much of herself on television, saying she has a hard time watching the series with husband Michael Stern.

"He enjoys them more than I do," she told her castmates. "Because I'm mortified with myself."

Despite her feelings, Kudrow said looking back on Friends, the wildly popular '90s sitcom "has been nothing but good" for her. The cast - including Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Matthew Perry - reunited last month for the highly-anticipated HBO Max special, Friends: The Reunion, streaming now.

During the special, the cast - along with co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane, as well as executive producer Kevin Bright - shared behind-the-scenes tidbits from their time working on the NBC series, which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004.