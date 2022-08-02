Shoppers Love Liquid I.V. for Staying Hydrated Through Workouts, Heat Waves, and Hangovers — and It's on Sale
For better or worse, most of us probably aren't drinking enough water or staying properly hydrated a lot of the time. It's easy to forget to refill your water bottle, to hydrate before and after time in the sun, or at the gym.
Building on the benefits of electrolyte drinks like Gatorade, Liquid I.V.'s Hydration Multiplier Packets aims to help with this hydration issue, making a lot of life's daily activities feel a bit easier. Plus, the best-selling electrolyte drink mix-ins are on sale on Amazon, bringing the cost per packet under $1.50, so it's a great time to try them out.
Buy It! Liquid IV. Hydration Multiplier, $22.99 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com
Drinking coffee, alcohol, or soda during the day? Keep in mind that those are naturally dehydrating beverages, so consuming extra water to make up for that loss is key. For those who aren't big fans of the drink on its own, adding a delicious flavoring like a classic lemon lime can send you back to your bottle for a tasty sip more often. Just add one packet to 16 or more ounces of water, mix, and sip!
Liquid I.V. packs are made with natural ingredients and packed with essential vitamins and minerals. They also come in a tiny lightweight pack, so you can slip it in your pocket or purse to take on the go whenever you might need to use it.
Each serving has triple the electrolytes of a standard sports drink, and they're designed with a scientific process meant to get those helpful benefits moving throughout your body faster. Not to mention, the company donates a packet to someone in need each time you make a purchase.
More than 72,000 shoppers have given the hydration packs a perfect rating, citing a wide range of ways they use it. One noted, "I take one an hour before my workout and another after my post-workout protein shake and shower."
"I purchased this for possible hangovers. You know, after a night in Las Vegas," another attested. "The kind you get after driving six hours, starting at 3 a.m. Then spending all day in the heat, hiking, at the range, or by the pool, after which you spend the rest of the evening bouncing from club to club… I am now on my third pack in four months."
Perhaps best of all, it's helping shoppers through these wildly hot months. One said, "I recently went on vacation to California during a heat wave, the temperatures got up to 115 degrees. I heard about this product and drank it like crazy."
Try it for yourself, and stock up now while the Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier Packs are on sale at Amazon.
