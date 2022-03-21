The World Champion skier was "having a hard time with the pain" in her knee from the bone spurs and scar tissue leftover from years of skiing and injuries

Lindsey Vonn Undergoes Another Knee Surgery: 'The Price We Pay to Do What We Love'

Lindsey Vonn is recovering after another knee surgery to fix her lingering pain from years of skiing and injuries.

The four-time Olympian, 37, made a video recap of her latest surgery as she went from her hospital bed to the operation room and on to rehab.

After saying that the surgery "went well," Vonn explained that it became necessary as she struggled with ongoing issues since her 2019 surgery to repair her torn LCL, or lateral collateral ligament.

"Been having a hard time with the pain in my knee. You may have noticed I haven't been posting many workout videos lately… that's why," she said. "Dr. Hackett did a great job and removed a lot of bone spurs and scar tissue. Hopefully now I can straighten my leg fully!"

Vonn said that this surgery is just a temporary fix and that she'll likely need a full knee replacement in a year or two.

"This is my last step before getting a knee replacement… hoping this will hold me over for a year or two until I get the big surgery," she said. "Ahhh the price we pay to do what we love. Still worth it though."

And Vonn, who has been skiing for fun and working out intensely with trainer Harley Pasternak since retiring from the sport in Feb. 2019, promised her fans that she would be back at it again soon.

"Thanks to everyone for the well wishes. Means a lot. See you on the mat and the slopes soon! ❤️🙏🏻💪🏻"

Vonn, a four-time World Cup champion and one of the most decorated U.S. skiers in history, retired sooner than she had hoped to due to her knee problems.

"Despite extensive therapy, training and a knee brace, I am not able make the turns necessary to compete the way I know I can. My body is broken beyond repair and it isn't letting me have the final season I dreamed of," she wrote on Instagram in Feb. 2019. "My body is screaming at me to STOP and it's time for me to listen."

Vonn had badly wanted to break the record for the most World Cup wins, which was then held by Ingemar Stenmark with 86, but accepted that it wasn't possible.

"Honestly, retiring isn't what upsets me," Vonn explained at the time. "Retiring without reaching my goal is what will stay with me forever. However, I can look back at 82 World Cup wins, 20 World Cup titles, 3 Olympic medals, 7 World Championship medals and say that I have accomplished something that no other woman in HISTORY has ever done, and that is something that I will be proud of FOREVER!"

And in the years since her retirement, Vonn said that she's been able to get to a happy place again.