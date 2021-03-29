Last year, Lindsey Vonn told PEOPLE she's "finally in a really confident and happy place" after longtime struggles with her body image

Lindsey Vonn Shows Off Her 6-Pack Abs: 'I've Been Working Hard in the Gym'

Lindsey Vonn is proud of her body.

On Monday, the world champion skier, 36, shared that she's been "working hard in the gym" and showed off the results in a series of bikini photos on her Instagram.

"You can judge me if you want, but I've been working hard in the gym and taking care of me.... so I'm going to post some bikini pics because I'm proud of myself," she captioned the shots.

In the pictures, Vonn can be seen wearing a yellow two-piece as she strikes a fierce pose by the beach.

The three-time Olympic gold medalist added in the caption, "💪🏻😁❤️ #beyourself."

Vonn — who retired from competitive skiing two years ago — has been outspoken about body positivity in the past.

In October, she called out body shamers in an Instagram post by sharing photo a number of images that celebrated her cellulite juxtaposed with some of the hateful comments that had been made about her.

"I've posted quite a few swimsuit pics lately, which is scarier than it seems. Even as an athlete there are ruthless comments and media stories that tear apart my body and I admit it sometimes hurts me," Vonn wrote on Instagram at the time. "I'm a normal person and sometimes I slouch, my stomach folds over, my cellulite shows on my butt, or I don't fill out my swimsuit top just right.

"I always remember how my body has helped me achieve amazing things in my life and I am proud of how strong I am," she continued. "I'm not a size zero and that's perfectly fine with me."

In November, Vonn told PEOPLE that she feels like she's "finally in a really confident and happy place" after longtime struggles with her body image.

"The pandemic taught me to love myself," she said. "It also taught me that we need to love each other. There's so much hate in the world, and we need to support each other. Who cares if you have cellulite or you have wrinkles? You don't need hair extensions or Botox or injections, just be yourself. With my dogs, they love me no matter what, and that's how we should treat other humans. That's just how I see it."

Vonn added that she feels it's important to speak out against body shaming.