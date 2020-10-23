Lindsey Vonn Claps Back at Body Shaming Comments on Swimsuit Snaps: ‘I Am Proud of How Strong I Am'

Lindsey Vonn shared a powerful message about body positivity on Friday, responding to some “ruthless comments” on social media.

“I’ve posted quite a few swimsuit pics lately, which is scarier than it seems. Even as an athlete there are ruthless comments and media stories that tear apart my body and I admit it sometimes hurts me,” the former Alpine ski racer, 36, wrote. The social media post included a number of images that celebrated her cellulite — as well as another shot that highlighted some of the hateful comments that had been made about her.

“I’m a normal person and sometimes I slouch, my stomach folds over, my cellulite shows on my butt, or I don’t fill out my swimsuit top just right,” she added.

Although people online can be cruel, the Olympian said she is grateful for her body.

“I always remember how my body has helped me achieve amazing things in my life and I am proud of how strong I am,” she continued. “I’m not a size zero and that’s perfectly fine with me.”

“One thing I can promise all of you is that I never Photoshop my photos and am proud to officially never had any plastic surgery of any kind. No Botox, no fillers, no mini surgeries. Literally nothing. I am 100% natural and 100% Lindsey,” she continued. “So to anyone who is feeling self conscious or down about their appearance; stay strong, stay healthy and love yourself no matter what the haters say. Special thanks to all of you who have been positive and supportive... lets keep up the culture of body positivity going! ❤️🙏🏻💪🏻”

Vonn, who has been an outspoken advocate for body acceptance over the years, previously opened up about how being thrust into the national spotlight during the 2010 Winter Olympics took on a toll on her self-esteem.

“I definitely had a moment there after I won the gold medal in 2010 where I was very self-conscious,” she told ABC News in 2016. “It was my first time being on red carpets and stuff like that. I was not confident in myself and the way that I looked.”