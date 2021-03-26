Lindsey Vonn Was Body Shamed and Told She Was ‘Too Muscular’ to Wear Fashionable Clothes

The Olympic skier says people have long criticized her body, and that the judgmental comments continue in retirement

Lindsey Vonn never shied away from showing off her body in high-fashion outfits, but she dealt with plenty of body shaming because of it.

The world champion skier, 36, says she would frequently get unsolicited comments about her body when she wore clothes that people were used to seeing on thin models.

"A lot of people have said, 'You shouldn't wear things like that. It doesn't look good on your body type.' Or 'You're too muscular for that.' I'm not going to say who, but I've had a lot of people say not such nice things to me," Vonn told the New York Post's Alexa magazine.

But the three-time Olympic medalist did her best to ignore the negativity, continuing to embrace the high-fashion looks she loves. Now, two years since retiring from competitive skiing, her body has changed — and Vonn has started getting different types of comments.

"I'm a lot leaner," she explained. "I used to do things that were so sport specific, so I had to be bigger. But everyone is like, 'Oh my God, you're in the best shape of your life.' It's like — yes and no. I'm not training for my sport anymore, I am training to be lean and fit."

Vonn has faced body shaming throughout her career. In October, she shared on Instagram that she's been getting some "ruthless comments" after posting photos of herself in a swimsuit.

"I'm a normal person and sometimes I slouch, my stomach folds over, my cellulite shows on my butt, or I don't fill out my swimsuit top just right," she said, explaining that when she gets those comments she instead remembers "how my body has helped me achieve amazing things in my life and I am proud of how strong I am. I'm not a size zero and that's perfectly fine with me."

Vonn also spoke to Alexa about her post-retirement workouts, which she said are now centered around recovering from the many surgeries she's had through the years. She works out three times a week with celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson.

"I'm just working out to keep my knee strong and feel good," she said.

And when Vonn does hit the slopes, the winner of 82 World Cup races is enjoying skiing without being competitive.