Lilly Singh Hospitalized for Ovarian Cysts: 'It Hurts and I'm Tired'

The comedian said she spent time in the emergency room after doctors discovered cysts on both of her ovaries

Lilly Singh has landed in the emergency room.

On Wednesday, the 33-year-old comedian posted a clip from her hospital bed to Instagram, showing her reclining while wearing a mask and rolling her eyes. The song "Smokin Out the Window" by Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars played in the background.

She wrote over the video, "Learning there are cysts on my ovaries."

Singh went into further detail in her caption, where she explained, "Spent the last day in the ER because my ovaries have the AUDACITY to be wilding out. Both of them have cysts."

She continued, "And I'm just out here like REALLY B?! Let me understand this. You're going to make me suffer once a month and then IN ADDITION, stab me inbetween periods?! LOLOLOLOL. WOW. THE ENTITLEMENT… the NERVE. IM WEAKKKK…."

The Little Late with Lilly Singh host added, "No but actually. It hurts and I'm tired lol but I truly expect nothing less than my organs doing the most. After all I am their mother 💅🏽😩"

Singh's friends and fans sent their love and well-wishes in the comments section, with Howie Mandel writing, "I'm here if you need anything."

Ovarian cysts are not uncommon; the Mayo Clinic states that "many women have ovarian cysts at some time," and most "present little or no discomfort and are harmless."

However, Mayo Clinic notes that large or ruptured cysts "can cause serious symptoms," including pelvic pain, fullness or heaviness in the abdomen and bloating.

Lilly Singh Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Singh is often open about her personal life with her fans, and has spoken at length about her struggles with depression. In 2015, the YouTube star said depression was "nothing to be ashamed about," after she publicly discussed her own experience in a viral video.

"It was difficult to include it, but the reason I started making videos was because I was coming out of depression – and I thought there's probably so many other people out there that experience the exact same thing and no one talks about it," she said during VidCon 2015.

Singh added, "It's nothing to be ashamed about. It's a part of life – the ups-and-downs – and I really wanted people to start talking about it so I thought I'm going to lead by example. I'm going to openly talk about it."