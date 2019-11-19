Lili Reinhart Slams ‘Hazardous’ Photoshopping App: ‘This Is Why People Develop Eating Disorders’

Image zoom Lili Reinhart Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Lili Reinhart is taking a stand against “unrealistic” photoshopping apps.

The Riverdale star, 23, said Sunday that she was searching for a basic app to resize her photos — not the content of her photos — when she saw an advertisement for the BodyTune app. Reinhart recorded the ad, which showed how people can slim down their arms, stomach and thighs in photos using the app.

“This is not okay. This is why people develop eating disorders,” the actress said on her Instagram Story. “This is why social media has become hazardous to our health. This is why people have unrealistic expectations of their bodies.”

Reinhart then urged her followers: “do not use these kinds of apps.”

“If you photoshop your body, you are adding to this problem,” she said. “This is how unrealistic standards of human bodies have been created — to the point where people alter their bodies surgically to achieve unattainable results.”

“We are better than this.”

The Hustlers star said that these unreachable body expectations are creating mental health problems.

“Looking ‘skinnier’ in a photo on Instagram is not worth the detrimental psychological effects that these photoshopping apps have given our generation,” she said. “Our bodies should not conform to ‘one size fits all.’ ”

Reinhart added that she feels for people who use these apps.

“My heart goes out to those people who feel like their bodies aren’t good enough,” she said. “But please don’t encourage this behavior.”

Reinhart is a vocal critic of photoshopping. In March 2018, she and costar Camila Mendes called out Cosmopolitan Philippines for slimming down their photos.

“Camila and I have worked incredibly hard to feel confident and comfortable in the bodies that we have,” Reinhart wrote on her Instagram Story, along with photos showing how they were edited. “That’s why I’m calling out @cosmopolitan_philippines. It’s sad that you felt our bodies needed to be slimmed down. But Camila and I are f—— beautiful. As is. And you can’t ‘fix’ us.”