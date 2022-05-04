Lili Reinhart Slams 'Harmful' Celebrities Who Were 'Starving' Themselves for the Met Gala

Reinhart's comments came after Kim Kardashian said she lost 16 lbs. in three weeks to fit into her dress, Marilyn Monroe's iconic gown

Lili Reinhart went on an "little Instagram-Story rant" on Tuesday to call out celebrities who talked about "starving" themselves for the Met Gala.

A day after the gala, the 25-year-old Riverdale actress criticized the stars who openly said they dieted to get into their dress.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"To walk on a red carpet and do an interview where you say how starving you are...because you haven't eaten carbs in the last month...all to fit in a f---ing dress?" Reinhart wrote on her Instagram Story. "So wrong. So f---ed on 100s of levels."

"To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala. When you know very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word. The ignorance is other-worldly and disgusting," she added.

"I tried it on and it didn't fit me. I said, 'Give me three weeks.' I had to lose 16 lbs.," Kardashian said.

MET Gala Kim and Pete Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson at the 2022 Met Gala | Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

"It was such a challenge. It was like a [movie] role. I was determined to fit [into] it. I haven't had carbs or sugar in about three weeks. We're having pizza and donut party back at the hotel [after the Met Gala]," she added.

Reinhart, who was attending the gala for the fourth straight time, begged fans not to listen to celebrities who overly focus on their weight.

"Please stop supporting these stupid, harmful celebrities whose entire image revolves around their bodies," she said. "I am not generally an angry person but I swear to god, the toxicity of this industry really gets to me sometimes and I have to do my little Instagram-Story rants to release my rage."

Reinhart is a vocal advocate for body acceptance and has openly talked about her own struggles with body dysmorphia. In January, she shared a "love note" to her body, and admitted to "struggling with obsessive thoughts about my body/weight the last few months."

RELATED VIDEO: Lili Reinhart Opens Up About the 'Spiritual Awakening' That's Helped Her 'Take Care of My Mind'

"I didn't think being in this industry, that is so obsessed with women's bodies and weights, could ever mess with my own body acceptance and positivity... but it has," she said.

"I wish I hadn't grown up in a time where the media worshipped only one size of women. My body has carried me through 25 years of life. All my scars, tears, trauma... I wish I could love it more, even when it doesn't look like it did when I was 20."

Reinhart said that she wanted to be "vulnerable and share" her experience so any people "also struggling don't feel so alone."