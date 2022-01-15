Lili Reinhart Gets 'Vulnerable' About 'Devastating' Struggle with Body Image

"To not feel at home in my own skin is a devastating feeling. As if my body has betrayed me by changing," Reinhart wrote

Lili Reinhart is getting real about her body image and mental health.

In a series of Instagram Stories, the 25-year-old Riverdale star first shared a "love note" to her body, before revealing, "I've been struggling with obsessive thoughts about my body/weight the last few months and it's gotten pretty severe in the last week."

She added that she wanted to be "vulnerable and share" her inner battle "in the hope that any of you who are also struggling don't feel so alone."

"I'm here with you," she added. "it's challenging to look at your body with love instead of criticism. It's a practice I'm still learning."

Opening up about her experience with fame, she stated, "I didn't think being in this industry, that is so obsessed with women's bodies and weights, could ever mess with my own body acceptance and positivity.. but it has."

"I wish I hadn't grown up in a time where the media worshipped only one size of women," the actress shared. "My body has carried me through 25 years of life. All my scars, tears, trauma... I wish I could love it more, even when it doesn't look like it did when I was 20."

Lili Reinhart Credit: Lili Reinhart/instagram

She continued and said she's "trying", adding, "I know my body deserves equal love and admiration at any size."

"To not feel at home in my own skin is a devastating feeling," Reinhart wrote. "As if my body has betrayed me by changing."

She revealed, "I've looked in the mirror and pulled my skin back tight to see what I *should* look like. What I'm expected to look like.. in an industry where you're -inconvenient- when not a sample size."

Lili Reinhart Credit: Lili Reinhart/instagram

"It's painful to think hundreds of millions of us are so concerned with what our bodies look like," she continued. "That's an incredibly broken system. Somewhere along the line, humanity really f---ed this one up."

Reinhart noted, "I know I'm not alone in this toxic way of thinking about my body. And it's heartbreaking that this feeling is understood by so many of us."

She ended by urging her followers to "continue to talk about it. Normalize it. Empathize with others. Show compassion and kindness."

In May 2021, the star opened up about living with depression for 11 years.

"Some days I feel really defeated by my depression," Reinhart wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time. "It's an exhausting battle that I've been fighting for 11 years and some days, like today, it can feel intolerable."

She reminded her "fellow warriors" that "it's okay to have days where you don't want to fight anymore," adding, "You don't need to justify your mental health to anyone."

Reinhart noted it's important to "prioritize yourself when needed, take time to rest. Surround yourself with good people and high vibrations."

"But remember you are always worth fighting for," she continued. "And tomorrow could be such a beautiful day."