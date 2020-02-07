Lili Reinhart Opens Up About Gaining Weight ‘Due to Depression’: ‘I’ve Felt Very Insecure’

Image zoom Lili Reinhart Noam Galai/Getty

Lili Reinhart wants fans to know that even she feels “insecure” in her body.

The Riverdale star, 23, opened up about her own body image issues after a fan criticized Reinhart and her costars for being “25+ year old[s] portraying teenagers with perfectly chiseled bodies,” and wondered if the show is “contributing to unrealistic body expectations [and] body image issues” for the teenage viewers.

Reinhart said that she doesn’t see her body as “chiseled” and often feels “intimated” by her costars.

“Actually, not everyone on this show is perfectly chiseled. And even I feel intimidated by the physique of my surrounding cast mates sometimes when I have to do bra/underwear scenes,” she said on Twitter.

Reinhart said that her own body image issues are the symptom of the unrealistic expectations on actresses to have a perfect body.

“I’ve felt very insecure due to the expectation that people have for women on TV, what they should look like,” she said. “But I have come to terms with my body and that I’m not the kind of person you would see walking on a runway during fashion week. I have bigger boobs, I have cellulite on my thighs/butt, and my stomach sticks out rather than curves in.”

And Reinhart added that she’s felt more insecure as of late after gaining some weight.

“This is still something I struggle with on a daily basis. And it doesn’t help when I’m being compared to other women,” she said. “I have gained weight due to depression the last two months and I’ve felt very insecure about it. But I did a recent bra and underwear scene and felt it was my obligation to be strong and show confidence in myself, looking as I do. And I want other young women to see my body on tv and feel comfort in the fact that I’m not a size 0. And I’m not a perfect hourglass shape.”

The Hustlers star said that this is an issue that needs to be addressed, and applauded the women who are changing expectations.

“This industry struggles with accurate representation of female and male bodies,” she said. “So I commend the women who have helped our industry take a step in the right ~and authentic~ direction. (Charli Howard being my favorite role model)”

The actress has previously said that she suffers from body dysmorphia, and the problem is exacerbated by critics who get mad at her for talking about her body image struggles.

“Feeling really disheartened by the fact that so many people are saying ‘you’re skinny so shut up about embrscing [sic] your body.’ As if my body dysmorphia is irrelevant because of how I look to some people. I’m either not curvy enough or not skinny enough to feel insecure,” the Riverdale star, 21, wrote on Twitter.

“Mental illness gets worse when people say that you don’t have a right to feel the way you do,” she continued in a separate Tweet. “Do not encourage this behavior. It is destructive. More destructive than you’ll ever realize. You may not understand someone’s insecurity – but respect it.”