Lili Reinhart wants to set the record straight after she was accused of making light of obsessive-compulsive disorders.

The Riverdale star, 23, clarified that she was diagnosed with OCD as a child, and it was not a joke when she referenced it during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Nov. 14.

“I just want to put out there re: my Fallon interview — I actually do suffer from OCD, it wasn’t just a little quip I made on a talk show,” Reinhart tweeted. “I’ve had OCD since I was in elementary school. So, yes. I do have the right to talk about it. Thanks.”

Reinhart had been talking to host Jimmy Fallon about her character in the hit movie Hustlers, who had a “little quirk” — she would throw up any time she got nervous. The actress said that her OCD came up when she saw the fake vomit she would have to use in each scene.

“It was actually animal crackers and Sprite mixed together,” she explained. “I thought I was going to have a problem here because I have this really like, OCD thing with floaters in water and in drinks. Like if my drink has a little floater in it, I’m like [gags], get it out. That’s when I want to throw up! So having a cup of something that basically looked like ‘floaters’ in water was like my worst nightmare.”

Luckily, Reinhart was able to handle it. “It tasted okay. It just tasted like animal crackers.”

But her comments led to backlash online, prompting Reinhart to explain that she does have OCD on Twitter. Her fans then thanked her for being open and honest about her mental health once again.

Reinhart has always been willing to talk about her personal struggles, from OCD to anxiety to depression. She said in February that she was starting therapy again for anxiety and depression, which she was diagnosed with at age 14.

“Friendly reminder for anyone who needs to hear it: Therapy is never something to feel ashamed of,” she posted on her Instagram Story. “Everyone can benefit from seeing a therapist.”