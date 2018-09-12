Lili Reinhart Has a 'Specific Type' of Body Dysmorphia from Her Acne: 'It Makes Me Want to Hide'

Lili Reinhart is a role model for her fans for a reason — the Riverdale star speaks openly and frequently about body image and her struggles with acne.

The actress, 21, said in a new interview that her cystic acne led to body dysmorphia, and just seeing one zit on her face can wreck her day.

“I have a specific type of body dysmorphia that stems from acne,” Reinhart told Glamour in their October issue. “I see any acne on my face as an obsessive thing. [It’s] the only thing I can think about, and it makes me want to hide.”

She admitted that her acne had ruined her night the day before the interview.

“I cried last night to my mom over FaceTime because of how ugly I felt I looked,” Reinhart said. “My skin has caused me a lot of anxiety and sadness.”

But opening up about it on social media has helped, and led to new friendships.

“[Singer] Lorde actually messaged me on Instagram when I had spoken out about my acne, and she was like, ‘Girl, I feel you. I’m totally on the same page as you,’ ” Reinhart said. “It was really comforting and very sweet of her.”

Lili Reinhart Lili Reinhart/Instagram

There is, though, a side of Reinhart that she said she hasn’t shared online. She also keeps her rumored relationship with costar Cole Sprouse off social media, for the most part.

“I haven’t really shown the super vulnerable side of myself to my audience,” she said. “If I did that, I wouldn’t have anything left for myself. I talk about my mental health. I talk about depression. But I’m private about the things that I want to be private about.”

Reinhart said she also gets frustrated with the paparazzi and fans who make assumptions about her, like when she had to shoot down pregnancy rumors over the summer after a photo of her looking “bloated” circulated online.

“It’s only been two years that I’ve been semi in the spotlight, and it still pisses me off so bad when I see someone trying to sneak a photo of me,” she said, adding that she sometimes feels “like a zoo animal.”

“Sometimes I feel like I look like s—. Sometimes I don’t want to talk to anyone. And it’s like, I’m allowed to have those days,” she continued. “I’m not going to apologize for that.”