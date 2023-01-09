White Sox Player Liam Hendriks Diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma: 'I am Resolved to Embrace the Fight'

"Hearing the word 'Cancer' came as a shock to my wife and I, as it does to millions of families each year," the Chicago player wrote on Instagram

By
Rebecca Aizin
Rebecca Aizin

Rebecca Aizin is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She assists on all verticals but has particular interest in entertainment and lifestyle. Previously, she has worked at HGTV Magazine where she assisted in compiling the print issues and at Backstage. She attends Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 9, 2023 02:47 PM
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks (31) pitches in the ninth inning of an MLB game between the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals on August 9, 2022 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Photo: Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty

Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks has Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

The player announced his diagnosis in an Instagram post Sunday. "Hearing the word 'Cancer' came as a shock to my wife and I, as it does to millions of families each year," he wrote. "However I am resolved to embrace the fight and overcome this new challenge with the same determination I have used when facing other obstacles in my life."

Hendriks, 33, said that his treatment will begin Monday. "I am confident that I will make a full recovery and be back on the mound as soon as possible," he wrote. "I know with the support of my wife, my family, my teammates and the Chicago White Sox organization, along with the treatment and care from my doctors, I will get through this."

The 5-year survival rate for people with NHL is 73%, according to the American Cancer Society.

Fans came out in droves on Instagram to show their support, for Hendriks, as did his teammates. White Sox player Tim Anderson posted two prayer hands.

"Praying for you 🙏🏼 see you back to dancing on the mound soon!" wrote Nick Madrigal of the Chicago Cubs.

This is Hendrik's 12th year in the MLB and what would be his third with the White Sox. He started for the Chicago team in 2021, playing in 75 games over the last two seasons.

White Sox Player Liam Hendriks Diagnosed With Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma
Liam Hendriks/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

White Sox senior vice president and general manager Rick Hahn released a statement Sunday evening, following Hendriks' announcement, sharing that he would not have an update on Hendriks' status this season until opening day.

"Our thoughts and reactions at this time are for Liam the person, not Liam the baseball player," he said. "I know the entire Chicago White Sox organization, our staff, his teammates, and certainly White Sox fans, will rally in support of Liam and Kristi during the coming months. Knowing everyone involved, especially Liam, we are optimistic he will pitch again for the White Sox as soon as viable. In the meantime, we all will do everything in our power to support our teammate and his family as they face this challenge, while also respecting their privacy."

Originally from Australia, the Sox closer is the 31st player from his country to play in the MLB. He made his third All-Stars team last season, and led the American League with 38 saves in 2021.

He has previously played for Minnesota, Toronto, Kansas City, and Oakland, until signing a $54 million three-year contract with the White Sox after the 2020 season. Hendriks is also active in the Chicago community, working with multiple charity organizations.

Related Articles
Jane Fonda attends the Special FYC Event For Netflix's "Grace And Frankie"
Jane Fonda Says Chemo 'Hit Me Hard,' Made Her 'Think About Death a Lot'
TAKOMA PARK, MD -- NOVEMBER 01: Congressman Jamie Raskin represents Marylands 8th district. He served as an impeachment manager against President Donald Trump, and had to hide and flee from insurrectionists on January 6th. His son, Tommy, committed suicide last year at the age of 25, and the Raskins buried him the day before the attack on the Capitol. (photo by Andre Chung for The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin Reveals He's Been Diagnosed with 'Serious but Curable Form of Cancer'
Don West
Former TNA Impact Wrestling Sports Broadcaster Don West Dead at 59: 'Years of Great Moments'
Avery Henry
Ohio State's Avery Henry Announces Bone Cancer Diagnosis: 'I Will Fight This!'
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 02: Jane Fonda hosts Fire Drill Fridays to call attention to the growing climate crisis and demand that President Biden declare a climate emergency at a rally in Freedom Plaza on December 02, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)
Jane Fonda Says Her Cancer Is in Remission: 'I Am Feeling So Blessed, So Fortunate'
Corey Phelan
Phillies Minor League Pitcher Dead at 20 After Cancer Diagnosis: 'He Was Incredibly Passionate'
Liam Hendriks Made Sure White Sox Had a 'Pride Night' Before Joining Team: 'Something I've Believed In'
MLB Pitcher and LGBTQ Ally Liam Hendriks Made Sure White Sox Had a Pride Night Before Joining Team
BUFFALO, NY - APRIL 08: Anthony Johnson announces his retirement after his defeat to Daniel Cormier in their UFC light heavyweight championship bout during the UFC 210 event at KeyBank Center on April 8, 2017 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
MMA Star Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson Dead After Complications from Cancer and Rare Autoimmune Disease
Jane Fonda, Academy Award-winning Actor, Author, Producer, Political Activist & Fitness Guru speaks on stage during 2022 Pennsylvania Conference For Women
Jane Fonda Makes First Public Appearance Since Cancer Diagnosis at Pennsylvania Conference for Women
Cole Hauser (L) and Cynthia Daniel attend Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" Season 2 Premiere Party at Lombardi House on May 30, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Cole Hauser's Wife? All About Cynthia Daniel
Manny Machado #13 of the San Diego Padres is seen with his wife, Yainee Alonso during the MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show at Downtown Colorado on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 in Denver, Colorado
Who Is Manny Machado's Wife? All About Yainee Alonso
Jane Fonda attends the Special FYC Event For Netflix's "Grace And Frankie"
Jane Fonda's Cancer Diagnosis Is 'Hardly Slowing Her Down,' Says Source
Dikembe Mutombo Is In 'Good Spirits' After Brain Tumor Treatment, Says Alonzo Mourning
Dikembe Mutombo Is In 'Good Spirits' After Starting Brain Tumor Treatment, Says Alonzo Mourning
Bryce Harper and Kayla Varner
Who Is Bryce Harper's Wife? All About Kayla Harper
Diane Keaton speaks onstage at CinemaCon 2019 The State of the Industry and STXfilms Presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 2, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for CinemaCon); Jane Fonda attends the Women in Film Honors: Trailblazers of the New Normal sponsored by Max Mara, ShivHans Pictures, and Lexus at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Women In Film (WIF); Reese Witherspoon attends the "Where The Crawdads Sing" photo call at The West Hollywood EDITION on June 07, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Diane Keaton, Reese Witherspoon and More Send Jane Fonda Well Wishes amid Cancer Diagnosis
Katie Couric says she feels 'super lucky' her breast cancer was detected early
Katie Couric 'Feeling Great' After Two Weeks of Radiation Treatment for Breast Cancer