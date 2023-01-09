White Sox Player Liam Hendriks Diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma: 'I am Resolved to Embrace the Fight'

Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks has Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

The player announced his diagnosis in an Instagram post Sunday. "Hearing the word 'Cancer' came as a shock to my wife and I, as it does to millions of families each year," he wrote. "However I am resolved to embrace the fight and overcome this new challenge with the same determination I have used when facing other obstacles in my life."

Hendriks, 33, said that his treatment will begin Monday. "I am confident that I will make a full recovery and be back on the mound as soon as possible," he wrote. "I know with the support of my wife, my family, my teammates and the Chicago White Sox organization, along with the treatment and care from my doctors, I will get through this."

The 5-year survival rate for people with NHL is 73%, according to the American Cancer Society.

Fans came out in droves on Instagram to show their support, for Hendriks, as did his teammates. White Sox player Tim Anderson posted two prayer hands.

"Praying for you 🙏🏼 see you back to dancing on the mound soon!" wrote Nick Madrigal of the Chicago Cubs.

This is Hendrik's 12th year in the MLB and what would be his third with the White Sox. He started for the Chicago team in 2021, playing in 75 games over the last two seasons.

White Sox senior vice president and general manager Rick Hahn released a statement Sunday evening, following Hendriks' announcement, sharing that he would not have an update on Hendriks' status this season until opening day.

"Our thoughts and reactions at this time are for Liam the person, not Liam the baseball player," he said. "I know the entire Chicago White Sox organization, our staff, his teammates, and certainly White Sox fans, will rally in support of Liam and Kristi during the coming months. Knowing everyone involved, especially Liam, we are optimistic he will pitch again for the White Sox as soon as viable. In the meantime, we all will do everything in our power to support our teammate and his family as they face this challenge, while also respecting their privacy."

Originally from Australia, the Sox closer is the 31st player from his country to play in the MLB. He made his third All-Stars team last season, and led the American League with 38 saves in 2021.

He has previously played for Minnesota, Toronto, Kansas City, and Oakland, until signing a $54 million three-year contract with the White Sox after the 2020 season. Hendriks is also active in the Chicago community, working with multiple charity organizations.