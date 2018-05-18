Liam Hemsworth Enjoys a Hike with His Fit Folks: 'Climbed a Mountain with the Oldies'

Liam Hemsworth‘s parents are providing us with the ultimate fitness inspiration.

On Wednesday, the 28-year-old shared a picture of himself hiking with his dad, Craig, and mom, Leonie — and it was hard to miss how fit Liam’s folks are.

In the snap, the Independence Day: Resurgence actor smiles as he holds onto the collars of the family’s two dogs. Behind the star is his father (sans his shirt) and his mom (in her workout attire) happily posing for the gorgeous photo-op at the top of the mountain.

“Climbed a mountain with the oldies this morning,” Liam captioned the Instagram photo, adding that the family came across a surprise while making their way up.

“And came across a rattlesnake after telling my brother there were no rattlesnakes in this area! Ha!” he shared.

Earlier this year, the close-knit family celebrated Liam’s 28th birthday, along with the star’s fiancée Miley Cyrus, at a local cafe near Byron Bay in the Hemsworths’ native Australia.

The couple — who rekindled their romance in 2015, two years after ending their engagement — also stepped out for lunch with Liam’s parents one week before his birthday.

Last November, Liam shared a sweet throwback picture of his parents on their wedding day, and fans couldn’t help but notice that the youngest Hemsworth bares a striking resemblance to his father.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful mum! Not sure what dads doin here but I Love u mum you’re the best! Dad you’re an idiot,” he captioned the snap on Instagram.