Lexi Reed Shares Update After Calciphylaxis Diagnosis: 'Fighting Daily for My Health'

“I’m gonna get through this,” the weight loss influencer said since being diagnosed with the rare and incurable kidney condition

Lexi Reed is keeping a positive mindset as she continues to deal with the painful aftermath of her kidney failure.

On Tuesday, the weight loss influencer, 31, shared a health update on her Instagram Story, revealing that she's been going through blood transfusions since specialists diagnosed her with calciphylaxis.

Calciphylaxis is a very rare and serious condition where calcium builds up in blood vessels and blocks blood flow to the skin, according to Cleveland Clinic. It can lead to open wounds and potentially deadly infections.

"I've just been going to my doctors, getting my infusions, I have surgery on Friday for my wounds so that I can get some of the dead skin off the top which is really scary because you guys know I don't like surgery," Reed told her followers. "But I'm okay. I'm in pain a lot every day, I cry. Some days are better than others but I have a really strong support system."

She then thanked her husband, fans, and all others who have supported her and have been concerned about her health. Reed said she now has to have surgical debridement for the open wounds on her body that have "necrotic dead tissue" in order for her to heal properly.

"I'm okay, I'm gonna get through this," she added. "Every day is a good day to keep pushing, keep fighting. And just have faith that it'll get better."

"I'm just happy to be here to keep fighting daily for my health no matter everything that has happened this year & all the setbacks and scares," Reed wrote over the video.

Since her January kidney failure, Reed said she recently had a tracheostomy tube, otherwise known as a trach tube, placed in her throat while she was in a coma, which left her with a raspy voice. She also noted that she's lost "quite a bit" of weight but is simply focused on healing.

Last month, Reed revealed she was back in the emergency room after issues with her blood levels.

"Been back here since Saturday when my labs said my blood count was 4.4 and to go to the ER," Reed said on her Instagram Story from her hospital bed. "They got it normal today but staying again tonight for a procedure in the morning before I can go home."

Lexi Reed Lexi Reed | Credit: Lexi Reed/Instagram

Doctors had to give her four blood transfusions to regulate her levels, Reed said at the time, bringing her up to seven blood transfusions over the course of the year. "This is also my 3rd time being in the hospital this year," she added.

Reed has been in and out of doctor's offices over the last few months to try and figure out why she has been unable to walk on her own and the cause of her ongoing stomach and leg pain. Doctors previously thought she had calcinosis, a rare condition where "calcium buildups" form in and around joints like the elbows and knees, often after kidney failure. But after unsuccessful calcinosis treatments, she was then diagnosed with calciphylaxis.

Because calciphylaxis is so rare, Cleveland Clinic says, there is limited research on how best to treat it and the disease isn't considered "curable." But there are ways to manage it, with wound care, pain management with opioids, dialysis and treatments to regulate mineral levels in the body.