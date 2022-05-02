Lexi Reed Says She's 'Lost Quite a Bit of Weight' Due to Her Health Problems but It's 'Bittersweet'
As a weight loss influencer, Lexi Reed's Instagram posts are typically about hitting the gym, healthy meals and sharing her weight loss updates. So when she shared on Sunday that she had lost weight, but only because of her ongoing health problems, it was "bittersweet."
Reed, 31, has been dealing with severe side effects after experiencing kidney failure in January. The months since have been filled with ups and downs, from completing dialysis treatments to having to go back to the hospital due to intense stomach and leg pain, which turned out to be calcinosis, a rare side effect of kidney failure that causes calcium buildups around the joints.
In an update on her Instagram Story, Reed said that she wishes she could go back to her old posts about getting healthy.
"I miss my weight loss content but healing is my main focus," she said. "However I have still been focusing on how I fuel my body with food and not letting emotions win."
Reed, who had admitted last year that the pandemic was hard on her efforts to keep off the more than 300 lbs. she's lost through the years, added that she's actually losing weight, but not in the way she wanted.
"I have lost quite a bit of weight which is bittersweet," she said, adding that the dropped pounds are likely from losing "muscle, fluid, etc."
The influencer also answered questions from her followers, including one that wondered if she misses working out.
"I'm missing the gym 100% but I also miss walking, driving, not being in pain, shopping, spending time with friends/family at events, dressing myself, cooking and just feeling like myself in general before everything just went downhill all of a sudden," she said. "I never saw any of this coming. This isn't a way that I want to live but I'm not going to stop fighting for my health even with tears in my eyes."
Reed also said that in recent weeks her symptoms have "gotten worse and more severe," and she's going to a new doctor this week to get another opinion on her treatment options for her calcinosis.
"This is just what I'm personally fighting currently and hoping it doesn't continue to decline as we were told it very easily could 😔" she said.